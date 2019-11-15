Hamilton
Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A

Nov. 15, 2019  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Gabriella Sorrentino

Gabriella Sorrentino

Gabriella Sorrentino

Gabriella Sorrentino

Gabriella Sorrentino

Student performers

Gabriella Sorrentino with Student performers

Gabriella Sorrentino with Student performers

Gabriella Sorrentino with Student performers

Gabriella Sorrentino

Gabriella Sorrentino

Gabriella Sorrentino

Giuseppe Bausilio

Lauren Boyd

Anthony Lee Medina

Deon'te Goodman

Gabriella Sorrentino

Gabrielle Sorrentino, Giuseppe Bausitio, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Jimmie JJ Jeter and Thayne Jasperson

Gabrielle Sorrentino, Giuseppe Bausitio, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Jimmie JJ Jeter and Thayne Jasperson

Gabriella Sorrentino

Giuseppe Bausilio

Giuseppe Bausilio and Lauren Boyd

Gabrielle Sorrentino, Giuseppe Bausitio, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Jimmie JJ eter and Thayne Jasperson

Gabrielle Sorrentino, Giuseppe Bausitio, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Jimmie JJ Jeter and Thayne Jasperson

Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina and Jimmie JJ Jeter

Gabrielle Sorrentino, Giuseppe Bausitio, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Jimmie JJ Jeter and Thayne Jasperson

Deon'te Goodman, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina

Thayne Jasperson

Giuseppe Bausitio

Jimmie JJ Jeter

Terrance Spencer

Gabrielle Sorrentino, Giuseppe Bausitio, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Jimmie JJJeter and Thayne Jasperson

Terrance Spencer and Anthony Lee Medina

Gabrielle Sorrentino, Giuseppe Bausitio, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Jimmie JJ Jeter and Thayne Jasperson

Giuseppe Bausitio, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Jimmie JJ Jeter and Thayne Jasperson

Thayne Jasperson

Anthony Lee Medina

Giuseppe Bausitio, Lauren Boyd, Deon''te Goodman,'Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Jimmie JJ Jeter and Thayne Jasperson

Thayne Jasperson

Anthony Lee Medina and Jimmie JJ Jeter

Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina and Jimmie JJ Jeter

Deon'te Goodman, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina and Jimmie JJ Jeter

Deon'te Goodman and Terrance Spencer

Anthony Lee Medina, Jimmie JJ Jeter and Thayne Jasperson

Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina and Jimmie JJ Jeter

Thayne Jasperson

Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Jimmie JJ Jeter and Thayne Jasperson during the eduHAM Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #EduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on November 13, 2019 in New York City.

Jimmie JJ Jeter, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Thayne Jasperson, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausitio, Terrance Spencer and Gabriella Sorrentino

Giuseppe Bausitio and Lauren Boyd

Jimmie JJ Jeter, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Thayne Jasperson, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausitio, Terrance Spencer and Gabriella Sorrentino

Jimmie JJ Jeter, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Thayne Jasperson, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausitio, Terrance Spencer and Gabriella Sorrentino

Jimmie JJ Jeter, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Thayne Jasperson, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausitio, Terrance Spencer and Gabriella Sorrentino

Jimmie JJ Jeter, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Thayne Jasperson, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausitio, Terrance Spencer and Gabriella Sorrentino

Jimmie JJ Jeter, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Thayne Jasperson, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausitio, Terrance Spencer and Gabriella Sorrentino

Jimmie JJ Jeter, Lauren Boyd, Deon'te Goodman, Thayne Jasperson, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausitio, Terrance Spencer and Gabriella Sorrentino

