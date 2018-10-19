Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Celebration Party For GLORIA: A LIFE

Oct. 19, 2018  

GLORIA: A Life officially opened last night, October 18, 2018 at the Daryl RothTheatre on Union Square. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

GLORIA: A Life is written by Tony Award-nominee Emily Mann(Having Our Say), and is directed by the visionary Tony Award-winning Diane Paulus(Waitress, Pippin).

GLORIA: A Life brings us a richly detailed tapestry about one of the most inspiring and remarkable women of our time. Five decades after Gloria Steinem began raising her voice for equality and championing those of others, her vision is as urgent as ever. Gloria's life's work and philosophy on the necessity of conversation as a catalyst for change offer us all a path forward in a way that only live theater can. The first act is her story; the second is our own.

Joining previously announced Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Christine Lahti as Gloria Steinem, will be DeLanna Studi(And So We Walked, August: Osage County) as Wilma Mankiller and others, Patrena Murray (Venus, The Death of the Last Black Man) as Florynce Kennedy and others, Joanna Glushak(War Paint, A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder) as Bella Abzug and others, with other roles to be played by Liz Wisan(Other Desert Cities, These Paper Bullets!), Francesca McKenzie (As You Like It, Othello, Our Lady of 121st Street), Fedna Jacquet (Ain't No Mo,The Tempest/Henry V), and Brittany K. Allen (True Right, Minor Character).

The creative team features scenic design by Amy Rubin (Miles for Mary, Nobody Loves You), costume design by Jessica Jahn(One Night..., Love, Loss and What I Wore), lighting design by Jeanette Yew (KPOP, Fruit Trilogy), sound design by Leah Gelpe (Mary Jane, Slowgirl), and projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy (Notes from the Field).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Daryl Roth

Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas

Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas

Emily Mann

Emily Mann

Emily Mann and Daryl Roth

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti

Daryl Roth

Diane Paulus

Diane Paulus

Emily Mann, Diane Paulus and Gloria Steinem

Emily Mann, Diane Paulus, Christine Lahti, Gloria Steinem and Daryl Roth

Emily Mann, Christine Lahti, Gloria Steinem and Diane Paulus

Christine Lahti, Gloria Steinem and Diane Paulus

Gloria Steinem and Diane Paulus

Emily Mann and Daryl Roth

Christine Lahti and Gloria Steinem

Gloria Steinem

Daryl Roth and Gloria Steinem

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngeuka

Jenna Segal

Jenna Segal

Diane Paulus

Brittany K. Allen

Brittany K. Allen

DeLanna Studi

DeLanna Studi

Francesca Fernandez McKenzie

Francesca Fernandez McKenzie

Joanna Glushak

Joanna Glushak

Patrena Murray

Patrena Murray

Liz Wisan

Liz Wisan

Fedna Jacquet

Fedna Jacquet

Liz Wisan, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie and Joanna Glushak

Liz Wisan, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie and Joanna Glushak

First row: Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Fedna Jacquet, Diane Paulus, Joanna Glushak, Patrena Murray Second row: Emily Mann, Christine Lahti, Gloria Steinem, DeLanna Studi, Daryl Roth and Liz Wisan

