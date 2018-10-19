Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Celebration Party For GLORIA: A LIFE

GLORIA: A Life officially opened last night, October 18, 2018 at the Daryl RothTheatre on Union Square. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

GLORIA: A Life is written by Tony Award-nominee Emily Mann(Having Our Say), and is directed by the visionary Tony Award-winning Diane Paulus(Waitress, Pippin).

GLORIA: A Life brings us a richly detailed tapestry about one of the most inspiring and remarkable women of our time. Five decades after Gloria Steinem began raising her voice for equality and championing those of others, her vision is as urgent as ever. Gloria's life's work and philosophy on the necessity of conversation as a catalyst for change offer us all a path forward in a way that only live theater can. The first act is her story; the second is our own.

Joining previously announced Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Christine Lahti as Gloria Steinem, will be DeLanna Studi(And So We Walked, August: Osage County) as Wilma Mankiller and others, Patrena Murray (Venus, The Death of the Last Black Man) as Florynce Kennedy and others, Joanna Glushak(War Paint, A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder) as Bella Abzug and others, with other roles to be played by Liz Wisan(Other Desert Cities, These Paper Bullets!), Francesca McKenzie (As You Like It, Othello, Our Lady of 121st Street), Fedna Jacquet (Ain't No Mo,The Tempest/Henry V), and Brittany K. Allen (True Right, Minor Character).

The creative team features scenic design by Amy Rubin (Miles for Mary, Nobody Loves You), costume design by Jessica Jahn(One Night..., Love, Loss and What I Wore), lighting design by Jeanette Yew (KPOP, Fruit Trilogy), sound design by Leah Gelpe (Mary Jane, Slowgirl), and projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy (Notes from the Field).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Daryl Roth



Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas



Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas



Emily Mann



Emily Mann



Emily Mann and Daryl Roth



Christine Lahti



Christine Lahti



Christine Lahti



Daryl Roth



Diane Paulus



Diane Paulus



Emily Mann, Diane Paulus and Gloria Steinem



Emily Mann, Diane Paulus, Christine Lahti, Gloria Steinem and Daryl Roth



Emily Mann, Christine Lahti, Gloria Steinem and Diane Paulus



Christine Lahti, Gloria Steinem and Diane Paulus el in New York City.



Gloria Steinem and Diane Paulus



Emily Mann and Daryl Roth



Christine Lahti and Gloria Steinem



Gloria Steinem



Daryl Roth and Gloria Steinem



Phumzile Mlambo-Ngeuka



Jenna Segal



Jenna Segal



Diane Paulus



Brittany K. Allen



Brittany K. AllenCity.



DeLanna Studi



DeLanna Studi



Francesca Fernandez McKenzie



Francesca Fernandez McKenzie



Joanna Glushak



Joanna Glushak



Patrena Murray



Patrena Murray



Liz Wisan



Liz Wisan



Fedna Jacquet



Fedna Jacquet



Liz Wisan, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie and Joanna Glushak



Liz Wisan, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie and Joanna Glushak



First row: Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Fedna Jacquet, Diane Paulus, Joanna Glushak, Patrena Murray Second row: Emily Mann, Christine Lahti, Gloria Steinem, DeLanna Studi, Daryl Roth and Liz Wisan