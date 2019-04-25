Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Celebration For INK

INK
Apr. 25, 2019  

Manhattan Theatre Club presents the American premiere of Ink, written by Olivier Award winner James Graham and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner, Tony and BAFTA Award nominee Almeida Theatre Artistic Director Rupert Goold. INK officially opened last night, April 24 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

The cast includes Olivier Award winners Bertie Carvel (Matilda) and Jonny Lee Miller ("Elementary," Frankenstein), David Wilson Barnes (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Bill Buell (The History Boys), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Eden Marryshow (Broadway Debut), Colin McPhillamy (The Ferryman), Erin Neufer (Broadway Debut), Kevin Pariseau (Legally Blonde), Rana Roy (Broadway Debut), Michael Siberry(Junk), Robert Stanton (Saint Joan), and Tara Summers (The Hard Problem).

It's 1969 London. The brash young Rupert Murdoch purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash which will destroy - and ultimately horrify - the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they will go to any lengths for success and the race for the most Ink is on! Inspired by real events and a recent hit in London's West End, James Graham's electrifying new play comes to Broadway in the exhilarating Almeida Theatre production, directed by Rupert Goold. In its London run, The Guardian called it "riveting," and Time Out hailed it as "an incredibly brilliant stunner."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Johnny Lee Miller and Bertie Carvel

Johnny Lee Miller

Bertie Carvel

Jessica Naimy and Ben Mayne

Jessica Naimy

Ben Mayne

Jessica Naimy and Ben Mayne

Rupert Goold

Robert Stanton

Robert Stanton

Robert Stanton

Michael Siberry

Michael Siberry

Michael Siberry

Michael Siberry and Robert Stanton

Bertie Carvel

Rubert Goold

James Graham, Bertie Carvel and Rupert Goold

Johnny Lee Miller and Bertie Carvel

Erin Neufer, Jessica Naimy, Tara Summers, Rana Roy

Erin Neufer, Jessica Naimy, Tara Summers, Rana Roy

Tara Summers

Rana Roy

Jonny Lee Miller and Bertie Carvel

Lynne Meadow, James Graham, Jonny Lee Miller, Rupert Goold, Bertie Carvel and Barry Grove

Jonny Lee Miller and Bertie Carvel

James Graham, Jonny Lee Miller, Rupert Goold abd Bertie Carvel

From This Author Walter McBride

