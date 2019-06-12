Hamilton
Photo Coverage: Inside the Final #eduHAM Q&A of the Season

Jun. 12, 2019  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

Check out photos from the final #eduHam of the season, below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

High School student

Carvens Lissaint with High School student performers

Carvens Lissaint with High School student performers

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint

Carvens Lissaint, Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson, Christina Glur, Gabriella Sorrentino, TrÃ© Smith, Deonâ€™te Goodman, Terrance Spencer and James Monroe Iglehart

Carvens Lissaint, Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson, Christina Glur, Gabriella Sorrentino, TrÃ© Smith, Deonâ€™te Goodman, Terrance Spencer and James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart

Terrance Spencer and James Monroe

Thayne Jasperson

Christina Glur and Gabriella Sorrentino

Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson

Gabriella Sorrentino, TrÃ© Smith, Deonâ€™te Goodman

Deonâ€™te Goodman and Terrance Spencer

James Monroe Iglehart

Carvens Lissaint, Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson, Christina Glur, Gabriella Sorrentino, TrÃ© Smith, Deonâ€™te Goodman, Terrance Spencer and James Monroe Iglehart

Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson

Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson and Christina Glur

Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson

Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson

Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson

Carvens Lissaint, Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson, Christina Glur, Gabriella Sorrentino, TrÃ© Smith, Deonâ€™te Goodman, Terrance Spencer and James Monroe Iglehart

Terrance Spencer and James Monroe Iglehart

Deonâ€™te Goodman and Terrance Spencer

Lauren Boyd

Carvens Lissaint, Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson, Christina Glur, Gabriella Sorrentino, TrÃ© Smith, Deonâ€™te Goodman, Terrance Spencer and James Monroe Iglehart

Gabriella Sorrentino, TrÃ© Smith, Deonâ€™te Goodman

Thayne Jasperson, Christina Glur and Gabriella Sorrentino

Christina Glur, Gabriella Sorrentino, TrÃ© Smith

Lauren Boyd

James Monroe Iglehart

Gabriella Sorrentino, TrÃ© Smith, Deonâ€™te Goodman

Christina Glur and Gabriella Sorrentino

Carvens Lissaint, Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson, Christina Glur, Gabriella Sorrentino, TrÃ© Smith, Deonâ€™te Goodman, Terrance Spencer and James Monroe Iglehart

Carvens Lissaint, Lauren Boyd, Deonâ€™te Goodman, TrÃ© Smith, Terrance Spencer, Christina Glur, Thayne Jasperson, James Monroe Iglehart and Gabriella Sorrentino

Carvens Lissaint, Lauren Boyd, Deonâ€™te Goodman, TrÃ© Smith, Terrance Spencer, Christina Glur, Thayne Jasperson, James Monroe Iglehart and Gabriella Sorrentino

Carvens Lissaint, Lauren Boyd, Deonâ€™te Goodman, TrÃ© Smith, Terrance Spencer, Christina Glur, Thayne Jasperson, James Monroe Iglehart and Gabriella Sorrentino

Carvens Lissaint, Lauren Boyd, Deonâ€™te Goodman, TrÃ© Smith, Terrance Spencer, Christina Glur, Thayne Jasperson, James Monroe Iglehart and Gabriella Sorrentino2019 in New York City.

Related Articles

