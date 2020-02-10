Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of UNMASKED: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse

Unmasked
Feb. 10, 2020  

Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber has officially opened at Paper Mill Playhouse!

BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out the photos below.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and written with Richard Curtis, Unmasked will continue through Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ).

Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Cinderella), with music direction by Sam Davis (Prince of Broadway), the cast features Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Cinderella), Angel Lozada (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies, Paper Mill's Cinderella), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

One of the most successful musical theater composers of all time takes audiences behind the scenes in Unmasked, a world-premiere featuring stories and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's remarkable life and celebrated work. This funny and warm musical portrait, a concert for the theater, offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber's five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of such smash hits as Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. You'll hear new and sometimes unexpected interpretations of his best-loved songs, rediscovered gems, and some new material specially written for this production.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Unmasked The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Cast and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Amy Justman, Mauricio Martinez, Jeremy Landon Hays, Andrew Kober and Mamie Parris

Amy Justman, Mauricio Martinez, Jeremy Landon Hays, Andrew Kober and Mamie Parris

Brian Falduto

Karen Mason

David Elder

Stephen Hoebee-Elardo, Larry Elardo, Ashley Hoebee-Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee

Daniel Oliveri, Ashley-Hoebee Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee

Sam Peisch, Stephen Hoebee-Elardo, Stephanie Ragas and Mark S. Hoebee

Andrew Kober

Andrew Kober

Bill Hutton and Philip Carrubba

Mark S. Hoebee and Michael Stotts

Mark S. Hoebee and Lewis Donowski

Jeremy Landon Hays

Jeremy Landon Hays

Jeremy Landon Hays and Kathleen Hays

Angel Lozada

Angel Lozada

Mamie Parris

Mamie Parris

Rema Webb

Rema Webb

Barbara Anselme and Mamie Parris

Nicholas Edwards

Nicholas Edwards

Bronson Norris Murphy

Bronson Norris Murphy

Bronson Norris Murphy and Rachel Anne Moore

Bronson Norris Murphy and Rachel Anne Moore

Amy Justman

Amy Justman

Mauricio Martinez

Mauricio Martinez

Alex Finke

Alex Finke

Sam Davis

Bronson Norris Murphy and Bill Hutton

Brian Norris Murphy and Bill Hutton

Karen Mason and Bronson Norris Murphy

Mauricio Martinez, Nichoas Edwards, Mamie Parris, Jeremy Landon Hays, Bronson Norris Murphy and Amy Justman

Rema Webb, Any Justman, Mauricio Martinez, Jeremy Landon Hays, Alex Finke, Bronson Norris Murphy, Mamie Parris, Kara Heller, Andrew Kober, Marta Bagratuni, Dave Schoonover, Nicholas Edwards, Alyssa Giannetti and Angel Lozada

Joann M. Hunter, Sam Davis, David Wilson job with the cast Rema Webb, Any Justman, Mauricio Martinez, Jeremy Landon Hays, Alex Finke, Bronson Norris Murphy, Mamie Parris, Kara Heller, Andrew Kober, Marta Bagratuni, Dave Schoonover, Nicholas Edwards, Alyssa Giannetti and Angel Lozada

Marta Bagratuni

Marta Bagratuni

Kara Haller

Kara Haller

Michael Haller and Kara Haller

Michael Stotts, JoAnn M. Hunter and Mark S. Hoebee

Michael Stotts, JoAnn M. Hunter and Mark S. Hoebee

Christopher Slavik, Lewis Donowski, Alyssa Giannetti and Mark S. Hoebee

Christopher Slavik, Lewis Donowski, Alyssa Giannetti and Mark S. Hoebee

Alyssa Giannetti

Alyssa Giannetti

Dave Schoonover

Dave Schoonover

Eric Ulloa

Eric Ulloa




Genevieve Rafter Keddy



