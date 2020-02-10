Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of UNMASKED: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse

Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber has officially opened at Paper Mill Playhouse!

BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out the photos below.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and written with Richard Curtis, Unmasked will continue through Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ).

Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Cinderella), with music direction by Sam Davis (Prince of Broadway), the cast features Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Cinderella), Angel Lozada (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies, Paper Mill's Cinderella), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

One of the most successful musical theater composers of all time takes audiences behind the scenes in Unmasked, a world-premiere featuring stories and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's remarkable life and celebrated work. This funny and warm musical portrait, a concert for the theater, offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber's five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of such smash hits as Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. You'll hear new and sometimes unexpected interpretations of his best-loved songs, rediscovered gems, and some new material specially written for this production.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Unmasked The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber



The Cast and Andrew Lloyd Webber



Amy Justman, Mauricio Martinez, Jeremy Landon Hays, Andrew Kober and Mamie Parris



Amy Justman, Mauricio Martinez, Jeremy Landon Hays, Andrew Kober and Mamie Parris



Brian Falduto



Karen Mason



David Elder



Stephen Hoebee-Elardo, Larry Elardo, Ashley Hoebee-Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee



Daniel Oliveri, Ashley-Hoebee Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee



Sam Peisch, Stephen Hoebee-Elardo, Stephanie Ragas and Mark S. Hoebee



Andrew Kober



Andrew Kober



Bill Hutton and Philip Carrubba



Mark S. Hoebee and Michael Stotts



Mark S. Hoebee and Lewis Donowski



Jeremy Landon Hays



Jeremy Landon Hays



Jeremy Landon Hays and Kathleen Hays



Angel Lozada



Angel Lozada



Mamie Parris



Mamie Parris



Rema Webb



Rema Webb



Barbara Anselme and Mamie Parris



Nicholas Edwards



Nicholas Edwards



Bronson Norris Murphy



Bronson Norris Murphy



Bronson Norris Murphy and Rachel Anne Moore



Bronson Norris Murphy and Rachel Anne Moore



Amy Justman



Amy Justman



Mauricio Martinez



Mauricio Martinez



Alex Finke



Alex Finke



Sam Davis



Bronson Norris Murphy and Bill Hutton



Brian Norris Murphy and Bill Hutton



Karen Mason and Bronson Norris Murphy



Mauricio Martinez, Nichoas Edwards, Mamie Parris, Jeremy Landon Hays, Bronson Norris Murphy and Amy Justman



Rema Webb, Any Justman, Mauricio Martinez, Jeremy Landon Hays, Alex Finke, Bronson Norris Murphy, Mamie Parris, Kara Heller, Andrew Kober, Marta Bagratuni, Dave Schoonover, Nicholas Edwards, Alyssa Giannetti and Angel Lozada



Joann M. Hunter, Sam Davis, David Wilson job with the cast Rema Webb, Any Justman, Mauricio Martinez, Jeremy Landon Hays, Alex Finke, Bronson Norris Murphy, Mamie Parris, Kara Heller, Andrew Kober, Marta Bagratuni, Dave Schoonover, Nicholas Edwards, Alyssa Giannetti and Angel Lozada



Marta Bagratuni



Marta Bagratuni



Kara Haller



Kara Haller



Michael Haller and Kara Haller



Michael Stotts, JoAnn M. Hunter and Mark S. Hoebee



Michael Stotts, JoAnn M. Hunter and Mark S. Hoebee



Christopher Slavik, Lewis Donowski, Alyssa Giannetti and Mark S. Hoebee



Christopher Slavik, Lewis Donowski, Alyssa Giannetti and Mark S. Hoebee



Alyssa Giannetti



Alyssa Giannetti



Dave Schoonover



Dave Schoonover



Eric Ulloa



Eric Ulloa