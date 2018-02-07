Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Eve Ensler's IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD

In The Body of the World opened just last night, February 6, at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

The Tony Award-winning author, performer and activist Eve Ensler, whose The Vagina Monologues is an international sensation, comes to MTC with a powerful new play based on her critically acclaimed memoir. While working with women suffering from the ravages of war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ensler was stunned by a life-threatening diagnosis. Told with her signature brand of humor, Ensler's personal journey uncovers surprising connections between her body and the earth and how illness can be both transformative and transcendent. Directing this bold, unflinching and inspiring piece is Tony award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin).

The creative team for In the Body of the World includes Myung Hee Cho(scenic and costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), M.L. Dogg and Sam Lerner (sound design),Finn Ross (projections), and Jill Johnson(movement).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Diane Paulus



Diane Paulus



Diane Paulus, Eve Ensler



Diane Paulus, Eve Ensler



Diane Paulus, Eve Ensler, Lynne Meadow



Diane Paulus, Eve Ensler, Lynne Meadow



LaChanze, Eve Ensler



LaChanze, Eve Ensler



LaChanze, Eve Ensler, Diane Paulus



LaChanze, Eve Ensler, Diane Paulus



Eve Ensler and family



Eve Ensler and family



Eve Ensler



Eve Ensler