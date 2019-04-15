Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of BENNY AND JOON, Starring Bryce Pinkham, Hannah Elless, and More at Paper Mill Playhouse

Apr. 15, 2019  

Paper Mill Playhouse presents the East Coast premiere of Benny & Joon with book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture written by Barry Berman and Leslie McNeil. Benny & Joon began performances Thursday, April 4, 2019, and will continue through Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ). Benny & Joon is presented by special arrangement with Larry Hirschhorn.

The show officially opened last night, April 14, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the photos below!

Directed by Jack Cummings III, with choreography by Scott Rink and music direction by J. Oconer Navarro, the principal cast features Claybourne Elder (Sunday in the Park with George) as Benny, Hannah Elless (Paper Mill's The Other Josh Cohen) as Joon, Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Sam, Conor Ryan as Sam at certain performances, (Paper Mill's My Very Own British Invasion) andTatiana Wechsler (Oklahoma) as Ruthie, with Colin Hanlon (Falsettos) as Mike, Paolo Montalban (Paper Mill's The King and I) as Larry,Natalie Toro (A Tale of Two Cities) as Dr. Cortez/Mrs. Smail, Jacob Keith Watson (Carousel) as Waldo/Video Store Owner and Belinda Allyn(Paper Mill's West Side Story).

Based on the 1993 film starring Johnny Depp and Mary Stuart Masterson, this new musical is a smart, funny, tender-hearted celebration of love: between children and parents; romantic partners; friends; and, most of all, siblings. The pair at the heart of the show are Joon, a young woman dealing with mental illness, and Benny, the big brother who's determined to take care of her. When a charmingly eccentric stranger comes into their lives, he throws their carefully calibrated world off-kilter-maybe for the better. Large in emotional scope and artistic ambition, Benny & Joon embraces a difficult subject with warmth, honesty, and wit.

The production team includes scenic and costume design by Dane Laffrey, lighting design by R. Lee Kennedy, sound design by Kai Harada, Flying by Foy, movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni, and orchestrations by Michael Starobin. The production stage manager is Victoria Navarro. Casting by Nora Brennan, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Claybourne Elder and Tatiana Wechsler

Jacob Keith Watson, Claybourne Elder and Tatiana Wechsler

Hannah Elless and Bryce Pinkham

Paolo Montalban, Colin Hanlon and Jacob Keith Watson

Paolo Montalban and Colin Hanlon

Colin Hanlon

Natalie Toro

Natalie Toro

Tatiana Wechsler

Bryce Pinkham

Bryce Pinkham

Bryce Pinkham

Hannah Elless and Claybourne Elder

Hannah Elless and Claybourne Elder

Hannah Elless and Claybourne Elder

Hannah Elless

Claybourne Elder

Paolo Montalban, Colin Hanlon, Tatiana Wechsler, Claybourne Elder, Hannah Elless, Bryce Pinkham, Natalie Toro and Jacob Keith Watson

Tatiana Wechsler, Claybourne Elder, Hannah Elless, Bryce Pinkham, Natalie Toro and Jacob Keith Watson

Paolo Montalban, Colin Hanlon, Tatiana Wechsler, Claybourne Elder, Hannah Elless, Bryce Pinkham, Natalie Toro and Jacob Keith Watson

Paolo Montalban, Colin Hanlon and Tatiana Wechsler

Hannah Elless and Bryce Pinkham

Hannah Elless and Bryce Pinkham

Sam Prince and Belinda Allyn

Sam Prince and Belinda Allyn

Larry Hirschhorn and Melissa Posen

Larry Hirschhorn and Mark S. Hoebee

Jacob Keith Watson and Elisabeth Watson

Jacob Keith Watson and Elisabeth Watson

Jacob Keith Watson and Colin Hanlon

Jacob Keith Watson and Colin Hanlon

Bryce Pinkham and Hannah Elless

Bryce Pinkham, Hannah Elless and Claybourne Elder

Bryce Pinkham, Hannah Elless and Claybourne Elder

Bryce Pinkham

Bryce Pinkham

Bryce Pinkham

Claybourne Elder

Claybourne Elder

Hannah Elless

Hannah Elless

Tatiana Wechsler

Tatiana Wechsler

Tatiana Wechsler and Claybourne Elder

Tatiana Wechsler and Claybourne Elder

Natalie Toro

Natalie Toro

Belinda Allyn, Tatiana Wechsler, Jacob Keith Watson, Natalie Toro, Bryce Pinkham, Hannah Elless, Mindi Dickstein, J. Oconer Navarro, Nolan Gasser. Conor Ryan, Claybourne Elder, Paolo Montalban and Kirsten Guenther

Belinda Allyn,Mark S. Hoebee, Tatiana Wechsler, Jacob Keith Watson, Natalie Toro, Bryce Pinkham, Hannah Elless, Mindi Dickstein, J. Oconer Navarro, Nolan Gasser. Conor Ryan, Claybourne Elder, Paolo Montalban, Larry Hirschhorn, Michael Stotts and Kirsten Guenther

The Creative Team-Kirsten Guenther (Book), J. Oconer Navarro (Music Director), Nolan Gasser (Music), Mindi Dickstein (Lyrics), Larry Hirschhorn (Producer), Michael Stotts (Paper Mill Managing Director) and Mark S. Hoebee (Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director)

Paolo Montalban

Paolo Montalban

Conor Ryan

Conor Ryan

 



