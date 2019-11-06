Photo Coverage: Go Inside the 11th Annual Broadway Salutes Ceremony!

Article Pixel Nov. 6, 2019  

The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) just presented the 11th annual Broadway Salutes ceremony at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th St).

Hosting this year's ceremony was Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, most recently seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed, with a special performance by Beautiful star Sarah Bockel.

At this industry-wide reception, theatre professionals receive special recognition for having worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway for their valuable contributions to the business. Broadway Salutes honors actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers, and many more theatre professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway. Broadway Salutes has honored more than 3,000 members of the theatre community since the first ceremony in 2009.

Broadway supports thousands of jobs and generates $575 million in taxes to NYC. During the 2016-2017 season, Broadway as an industry contributed $12.63 billion to the economy of New York City which included both direct and indirect spending.

The Broadway Salutes committee is comprised of: Co-chairs Laura Penn (SDC) and Mark Schweppe (Shubert), and committee members Chris Brockmeyer (Broadway League), Willa Burke (Jujamcyn), Joe Hartnett, (IATSE), Adam Krauthamer (Local 802), Deborah Murad (Dramatists Guild), Lawrence Paone (Local 751), Paige Price (SDC), Aaron Thompson (Equity), and Patricia White (TWU Local 764, IATSE).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Beverly Emmons receives a 50 year pin

Sarah Bockel

Sarah Bockel

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Sarah Bockel

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Sarah Bockel

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Charlotte St. Martin, Sarah Bockel

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Charlotte St. Martin, Sarah Bockel

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell and honorees

Charlotte St. Martin and honorees

Michael McCormick, Laura Penn

Adinah Alexander receives 35 year pin

Denis Jones, Laura Penn

Laura Penn, Anne Del Castillo, Charlotte St. Martin

Leonard Soloway and guests

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Anne Del Castillo

Mark Schweppe

Gale Brewer

Sarah Bockel

Charlotte St. Martin, Laura Penn

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Joe Benincasa

Honorees



