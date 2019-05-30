Photo Coverage: FRANKIE & JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE Celebrates Opening Night Early!

Last night, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune celebrated opening night, ahead of tonight's official opening. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the celebration below!

The new Broadway production of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, starring Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald and two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon, directed by Obie Award winner Arin Arbus, opens officially tonight, May 30, at the Broadhurst Theater.

In the new Broadway production, Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, two of the most acclaimed actors of their generation, will bring new life to the bruised dreamers of Terrence McNally's timely and timeless romance. Director Arin Arbus, in her Broadway debut, directs this portrait of a lonely waitress and a short order cook whose first date turns into a one-night stand - and maybe more.

Originally produced more than 30 years ago Off-Broadway, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is one of McNally's most acclaimed plays and will appear on Broadway as the playwright celebrates his 80th birthday. The play was a runaway hit from 1987 to 1989, returned to Broadway in a highly praised production in 2002 and was also turned into a feature film.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi



Audra McDonald



Michael Shannon



Arin Arbus



Terrence McNally and Arin Arbus



Michael Shannon and Audra McDonald



Audra McDonald and Terrence McNally



Will Swenson and Audra McDonald



Debbie Bisno and Michael Shannon