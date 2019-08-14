BEETLEJUICE
Photo Coverage: 'Day-O' Songwriter Lord Burgess' Celebrates His 95th Birthday At BEETLEJUICE!

Aug. 14, 2019  

The beautiful bunch over at Beetlejuice enjoyed a very special occasion this week as the songwriter of 'Day-O', Lord Burgess, celebrated his 95th birthday onstage!

The 'Day-O' possession scene is one of the signature scenes in the film and has made the transfer with the story for its musical adaptation.

See photos of the cast and Burgess celebrating below!

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuiceto scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of BEETLEJUICE

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Lord Burgess and the cast of BEETLEJUICE

Lord Burgess and the cast of BEETLEJUICE

Lord Burgess and the cast of BEETLEJUICE

Rob McClure, Lord Burgess

Lord Burgess, Alex Brightman

Lord Burgess, Alex Brightman

Rob McClure, Lord Burgess, Alex Brightman

Rob McClure, Lord Burgess, Alex Brightman

Rob McClure, Lord Burgess, Alex Brightman

Rob McClure, Lord Burgess, Alex Brightman

Leslie Kritzer

Lord Burgess and the cast of BEETLEJUICE

Lord Burgess, Alex Brightman, Leslie Kritzer

Lord Burgess, Alex Brightman, Leslie Kritzer

Lord Burgess, Alex Brightman, Leslie Kritzer

Lord Burgess and the cast of BEETLEJUICE

Lord Burgess and the cast of BEETLEJUICE

