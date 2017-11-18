THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Photo Coverage: Cast of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Sings the Music of the Night for Carols For A Cure

Nov. 18, 2017  

The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived. The cast of The Phantom of the Opera joined the cause and hit the studio, check out the photos below!

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with serious illnesses including AIDS receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country.

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season (10.20-12.4). The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Kelly Jeanne Grant

Angie Finn

Ali Ewoldt and Elizabeth Welch

Ali Ewoldt

Rodney Ingram

Satomi Hofmann

Maree Johnson

Janet Saia

Janet Saia, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Lynne Abeles and Maree Johnson

Joy Jacobs and Michele McConnell

Rodney Ingram

Wade Walton

Ben Finn, Wade Walton and Rodney Ingram

Ben Finn, Wade Walton and Rodney Ingram

Alan Younkin

Bill Kazdan and Alan Younkin

Giselle O. Alvarez

Michele McConnell and Giselle O. Alvarez

L. Brandon Gloster

Wade Walton, Rodney Ingram and L. Brandon Gloster

Anah Klate, Katherine McNamee and Angie Finn

The Children's Chorus that includes-Cameron Feld, Delphina Belle, Kylie Martinez, Michael Martinez, Hannah Salerno, Max Itikoff, Audra Baruch, Helena Baruch, Jackson Carney, Alessia Hu, Tom Maso Hu and Vivian Welch

Jeff Fettig (Guitar)

Melissa Slocum (Bass)

Satomi Hofmann (Guitar, Musical Director)

Jeremy Stolle (Ukulele)

Jeremy Stolle

Caitlin Warbelow (Violin)


