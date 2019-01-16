Photo Coverage: Cast of MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION Meets The Press

Paper Mill Playhouse presents the world premiere of My Very Own British Invasion with book by Tony award-winner Rick Elice (Peter and the Starcatcher). My Very Own British Invasion is produced in association with Hal Luftig, Craig Haffner and Rodney Rigby.

My Very Own British Invasion will begin performances Thursday, January 31, 2019, and will continue through Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ).

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Paper Mill's Half Time), and with music direction by Lon Hoyt (On Your Feet!), the principal cast will feature newcomer Jonny Amies as Peter, Bryan Fenkart (Waitress) as John, Erika Olson(Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Pamela, Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots) as Gino, Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures) as Trip, John Sanders (Groundhog Day) as Fallon, and Daniel Stewart Sherman (Kinky Boots) as The Hammer. They will be joined by Travis Artz, Gemma Baird, John Campione, Emma Degerstedt, Trista Dollison, Jay Donnell,Graham Scott Fleming, Douglas Goodhart, Cory Jeacoma, Sage Melcher, Jen Perry, and Daniel Yearwood.

This world-premiere musical tells a fable of young love, set against the backdrop of the exploding 1960s music scene - when England launched the little dustup that became known as the British Invasion. Based on the experiences of Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits, who was just a teenager willing to sacrifice international stardom for the sake of girl he loves, the show features more than two dozen chart-topping hits from all the best British bands of the era.

The production team includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design byAndrew Keister, projection design by Andrew Lazarow, and hair and wig design by Josh Marquette. The production stage manager is Tripp Phillips.Casting is by Telsey + Company, Patrick Goodwin, CSA. UK Casting by Jill GreenCasting. Jonny Amies is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. Paper Mill Playhouse gratefully acknowledges Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $34. Tickets may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill PlayhouseBox Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org. All major credit cards accepted. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a 40% discount on tickets and should call 973.315.1680. Season subscriptions are on sale now and are available by calling 973.379.3717. Students may order $23-$28 rush tickets over the phone or in person at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office on the day of the performance.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Jen Perry



Conor Ryan



Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director)



Erika Olson, Nick Kenkel (Associate Director and Choreographer), Conor Ryan and Jonny Amies



Jonny Amies



Erika Olson, Conor Ryan and Jonny Amies



Erika Olson, Rick Elice (Book) Conor Ryan and Jonny Amies



Kyle Taylor Parker



Jonny Amies



Ensemble Cast of My Very Own British Invasion



Kyle Taylor Parker and Erika Olson



Kyle Taylor Parker, Conor Ryan, Erika Olson and Cast members of My Very Own British Invasion



John Sanders



Cast of My Very Own British Invasion



Jonny Amies and Erika Olson



Conor Ryan



John Sanders and Daniel Stewart Sherman



Jen Perry and Jonny Amies



Erika Olson



Jen Perry



The Cast of My Very Own British Invasion



The Cast and Creative Team of My Very Own British Invasion



Peter Noone joins The Cast and Creative Team of My Very Own British Invasion



Erika Olson, Conor Ryan, Peter Noone and Jonny Amies



Conor Ryan and Peter Noone



Peter Noone and Jonny Amies



Peter Noone



Erika Olson and Jonny Amies



Yasuhiro Kawana (Producer), Hal Luftig (Producer), Peter Noone, Sherry Wright (Producer), Mark S. Hoebee and Craig Haffner (Producer)



Jonny Amies, Erika Olson and Conor Ryan