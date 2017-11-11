CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
Photo Coverage: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Sings Carols For A Cure

Nov. 11, 2017  

The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived. The cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory lent their sweet talents to the album, check out the photos below!

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with serious illnesses including AIDS receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country.

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season (10.20-12.4). The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ryan Faust

Ryan Sell

Ryan Sell and Ryan Faust

Ryan Sell and Ryan Faust

Ryan Sell, Richard Rockage and Ryan Faust

Richard Rockage, Alan H Green, Ryan Faust and Ryan Sell

Elliott Mattox

Avery Sell

Elliott Mattox, Madeline Doherty John Rubenstein, Richard Rockage, Jared Bradshaw, Ryan Sell, Ryan Faust, Alan H. Green, Ben Crawford, Cory Lingner and Robin Masella

Elliott Mattox, Robin Masella and Madeline Doherty

Cory Lingner ad Alan H. Green

Ben Crawford, Jared Bradshaw and John Rubenstein

Jared Bradshaw, John Rubenstein, Cory Lingner and Alan H. Green

Jared Bradshaw

Ben Crawford, Jared Bradshaw, John Rubenstein, Cory Lingner, Alan H. Green, Elliott Mattox, Robin Masella and Madeline Doherty

Jared Bradshaw, John Rubenstein, Cory Lingner, Alan H. Green and Elliott Mattox

John Rubenstein

Alan H. Green

Ben Crawford

John Rubenstein

Jake Ryan Flynn

Jake Ryan Flynn

Jake Ryan Flynn

Jake Ryan Flynn and Richard Rockage

John Rubenstein

