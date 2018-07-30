Photo Flash: Boston Can Can Can! Emerson Colonial Theatre Re-Opens with MOULIN ROUGE!

Boston was the place to be last night, as the historic Emerson Colonial Theatre celebrated its Grand Re-Opening with a special Gala performance of Broadway-Bound Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Check out photos from the after party below and click here for more from the red carpet!

Set in Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France at the turn of the century, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and mademoiselles, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian (Aaron Tveit), and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine (Karen Olivo). Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler (Danny Burstein), the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec (Sahr Ngaujah), the greatest tango dancer - and gigolo - in all of Paris, Santiago (Ricky Rojas), the tempting Nini (Robyn Hurder), and The Duke of Monroth (Tam Mutu), the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jacksonand Peter and the Starcatcher) with a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play this limited engagement at the newly refurbished venue (106 Boylston Street) prior to Broadway (New York City details to be announced).

As previously announced, ATG, the world's number one live-theater company, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Emerson College to operate the landmark venue, including investing several million dollars in much needed capital improvements to the historic theater, and renewing the tradition of the Emerson Colonial Theatre as the birthplace of new Broadway musicals. In its storied history, the Emerson Colonial Theatre has debuted such seminal Broadway shows as Anything Goes, Porgy and Bess, Oklahoma!, Annie Get Your Gun, Follies, A Little Night Music, La Cage aux Folles and Grand Hotel, among others. The theatre will also program a variety of live entertainment offerings, titles of which will be announced shortly.

For more information on the Emerson Colonial Theatre, or to buy tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical and other events, visit EmersonColonialTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Paul Marotta for Getty Images







