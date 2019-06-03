Photo Coverage: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Paper Mill Celebrates Opening Night
Paper Mill Playhouse's Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton, has officially opened.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
Directed by Mark S. Hoebee, with choreography by Alex Sanchez and music direction by Michael Borth, the principal cast features Belinda Allyn (Paper Mill's West Side Story) as Belle, Joel Blum (Show Boat) as Maurice,Jenelle Chu (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Babette, Kevin Curtis (Paper Mill's A Chorus Line) as Lefou, Donna English (Paper Mill's Lend Me a Tenor)as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Stacia Fernandez (Paper Mill's Bandstand) as Mrs. Potts, Gavin Lee (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Lumiere,Kevin Ligon (Hello Dolly!) as Cogsworth, Stephen Mark Lukas (The Book of Morman) as Gaston, Tally Sessions (Paper Mill's South Pacific) as The Beast, with Gianni David Faruolo (Fun Home) and Antonio Watson (This Ain't No Disco) alternating in the role of Chip. They will be joined by Joe Bigelow, Monica Cioffi, Brittany Conigatti, Justin DeParis, Stephen DiBiase, Jennifer Evans, Annie Gagen, David Michael Garry, Leeds Hill, Brett Michael Lockley, Michael Milkanin, Corinne Munsch, Brett Pederson, Alexa Racioppi, Taylor Rosenberger, Molly Rushing, Bronwyn Tarboton, Matthew Vincent Taylor, and Cynthia Thorne.
Singing teapots and candlesticks, an evil spell, and an unlikely love story are all part of the magic of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has played to more than 35 million people in 13 countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage production includes all of the original songs from the movie by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, plus additional gems by Menken and Tim Rice. The whole family will be enchanted by this gorgeous production, featuring stunning costumes and sets, spectacular dance numbers, and, of course, a fairy-tale ending.
The production team includes scenic design by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Matt Kraus, hair and wig design by Leah J. Loukas, makeup design by Dena Olivieri, and fight direction by Rick Sordelet and ChristIan Kelly-Sordelet.The production stage manager is Andrea Cibelli. Casting by Telsey + Company, Rebecca Scholl, CSA.
Tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Alex Sanchez (Choreoghrapher)
Lainie Sakakrura, Alex Sanchez and their daughters Abelina Sanchez and Isabela Sanchez
Debbie Hochberg, Mark Rieger, Judith Clurman and Bruce Ruben
Alex Sanchez and Mark S. Hoebee (Director and Producing Artistic Director)
Lauren E.J. Hamilton and Justin DeParis
Larry Elardo, Stephen Hoebee-Elardo, Ashley Hoebee-Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee
Brett Michael Lockley and Taylor Rosenberger
Brett Michael Lockley
Michael Lucchesi and Brittany Conigatti
Sean Price and Belinda Allyn
Mark S. Hoebee and Belinda Allyn
Tally Sessions, Belinda Allyn and Mark S. Hoebee
Tally Sessions and Belinda Allyn
Tally Sessions, Belinda Allyn and Stephen Mark Lukas
Tally Sessions and Stephen Mark Lukas
Stephen Mark Lukas
Brian Letendre and Stephen Mark Lukas
Brittany Conigatti, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alexa Racioppi and Corinne Munsch
Corinne Munsch, Alexa Racioppi and Brittany Conigatti
Gavin Lee, Donna English, Stacia Fernandez and Kevin Ligon
Mark S. Hoebee, Gavin Lee, Donna English, Stacia Fernandez and Kevin Ligon
The Ladies of Beauty and The Beast-Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Molly Rushing, Corinne Munsch, Brittany Conigatti, Monica Cioffi, Alexa Racioppi, Cynthia Thorne, Annie Gagen and Bronwyn Tarboton
Gianni David Faruolo and Antonio Watson
Gianni David Faruolo and Antonio Watson and their moms
The Genetlemen of Beauty and The Beast-David Michael Garry, Leeds Hill, Justin DeParis, Brett Pederson, Michael Milkanin, Taylor Rosenberger, Joe Bigelow, Stephen DiBiase, Brett Michael Lockley and Matthew Vincent Taylor
David Michael Garry, Leeds Hill, Justin DeParis, Brett Pederson, Michael Milkanin, Taylor Rosenberger, Joe Bigelow, Stephen DiBiase, Brett Michael Lockley, Kevin Curtis and Matthew Vincent Taylor