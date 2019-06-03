Photo Coverage: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Paper Mill Celebrates Opening Night

Jun. 3, 2019  

Paper Mill Playhouse's Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton, has officially opened.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee, with choreography by Alex Sanchez and music direction by Michael Borth, the principal cast features Belinda Allyn (Paper Mill's West Side Story) as Belle, Joel Blum (Show Boat) as Maurice,Jenelle Chu (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Babette, Kevin Curtis (Paper Mill's A Chorus Line) as Lefou, Donna English (Paper Mill's Lend Me a Tenor)as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Stacia Fernandez (Paper Mill's Bandstand) as Mrs. Potts, Gavin Lee (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Lumiere,Kevin Ligon (Hello Dolly!) as Cogsworth, Stephen Mark Lukas (The Book of Morman) as Gaston, Tally Sessions (Paper Mill's South Pacific) as The Beast, with Gianni David Faruolo (Fun Home) and Antonio Watson (This Ain't No Disco) alternating in the role of Chip. They will be joined by Joe Bigelow, Monica Cioffi, Brittany Conigatti, Justin DeParis, Stephen DiBiase, Jennifer Evans, Annie Gagen, David Michael Garry, Leeds Hill, Brett Michael Lockley, Michael Milkanin, Corinne Munsch, Brett Pederson, Alexa Racioppi, Taylor Rosenberger, Molly Rushing, Bronwyn Tarboton, Matthew Vincent Taylor, and Cynthia Thorne.

Singing teapots and candlesticks, an evil spell, and an unlikely love story are all part of the magic of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has played to more than 35 million people in 13 countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage production includes all of the original songs from the movie by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, plus additional gems by Menken and Tim Rice. The whole family will be enchanted by this gorgeous production, featuring stunning costumes and sets, spectacular dance numbers, and, of course, a fairy-tale ending.

The production team includes scenic design by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Matt Kraus, hair and wig design by Leah J. Loukas, makeup design by Dena Olivieri, and fight direction by Rick Sordelet and ChristIan Kelly-Sordelet.The production stage manager is Andrea Cibelli. Casting by Telsey + Company, Rebecca Scholl, CSA.

Tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Alex Sanchez (Choreoghrapher)

Lainie Sakakrura, Alex Sanchez and their daughters Abelina Sanchez and Isabela Sanchez

Debbie Hochberg, Mark Rieger, Judith Clurman and Bruce Ruben

Alex Sanchez and Mark S. Hoebee (Director and Producing Artistic Director)

Lauren E.J. Hamilton and Justin DeParis

Lauren E.J. Hamilton

Lauren E.J. Hamilton

Justin DeParis

Larry Elardo, Stephen Hoebee-Elardo, Ashley Hoebee-Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee

Conor Ryan

Brett Michael Lockley and Taylor Rosenberger

Brett Michael Lockley and Taylor Rosenberger

Brett Michael Lockley

Michael Lucchesi and Brittany Conigatti

Michael Lucchesi and Brittany Conigatti

Sean Price and Belinda Allyn

Mark S. Hoebee and Belinda Allyn

Mark S. Hoebee and Belinda Allyn

Tally Sessions, Belinda Allyn and Mark S. Hoebee

Tally Sessions, Belinda Allyn and Mark S. Hoebee

Tally Sessions and Belinda Allyn

Tally Sessions, Belinda Allyn and Stephen Mark Lukas

Tally Sessions, Belinda Allyn and Stephen Mark Lukas

Tally Sessions and Stephen Mark Lukas

Tally Sessions and Stephen Mark Lukas

Tally Sessions

Tally Sessions

Stephen Mark Lukas

Stephen Mark Lukas

Brian Letendre and Stephen Mark Lukas

Brittany Conigatti, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alexa Racioppi and Corinne Munsch

Corinne Munsch, Alexa Racioppi and Brittany Conigatti

Gavin Lee, Donna English, Stacia Fernandez and Kevin Ligon

Mark S. Hoebee, Gavin Lee, Donna English, Stacia Fernandez and Kevin Ligon

Gavin Lee

Gavin Lee

Donna English

Donna English

Stacia Fernandez

Stacia Fernandez

The Ladies of Beauty and The Beast-Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Molly Rushing, Corinne Munsch, Brittany Conigatti, Monica Cioffi, Alexa Racioppi, Cynthia Thorne, Annie Gagen and Bronwyn Tarboton

Gianni David Faruolo and Antonio Watson

Gianni David Faruolo and Antonio Watson and their moms

Kevin Curtis

Kevin Curtis

Jenelle Chu

Jenelle Chu

The Genetlemen of Beauty and The Beast-David Michael Garry, Leeds Hill, Justin DeParis, Brett Pederson, Michael Milkanin, Taylor Rosenberger, Joe Bigelow, Stephen DiBiase, Brett Michael Lockley and Matthew Vincent Taylor

David Michael Garry, Leeds Hill, Justin DeParis, Brett Pederson, Michael Milkanin, Taylor Rosenberger, Joe Bigelow, Stephen DiBiase, Brett Michael Lockley, Kevin Curtis and Matthew Vincent Taylor



