JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Article Pixel Dec. 6, 2019  

The best of Broadway walked the red carpet at the Broadhurst Theatre last night as Jagged Little Pill celebrated opening night! BroadwayWorld was there and we're bringing you photos from the star-studded night below.

Featuring lyrics by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and music by Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, Jagged Little Pill features an original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

Starring as "The Healys" in the Broadway production are Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena (Anastasia) as "Nick"; alongside Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as "Bella," Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere at A.R.T. Completing the cast are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Glen Ballard

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Laura Dreyfuss, Tyler Lain

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Laura Dreyfuss

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Nicole Edmonds, Babyface

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Babyface

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
David Foster

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
David Foster

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Diablo Cody

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Diane Paulus

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Diablo Cody, Diane Paulus, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Christine Lahti

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Christine Lahti

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Brynn Elliot

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Nathan Johnson, Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Tom Kitt

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Eva Price, Jennifer Weber

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Milena Govich

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Milena Govich

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Jonah Platt

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Claire Warden

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Claire Warden

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Kenny Leon

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Kenny Leon

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Rosie O'Donnell, Ally Sheedy

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Rosie O'Donnell

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Sarah McLachlan

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Sarah McLachlan

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Ashley Park

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Peter Gallagher

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Souleye Treadway, Alanis Morissette

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Souleye Treadway, Alanis Morissette

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Alanis Morissette

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Alanis Morissette, Ben Platt

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Ben Platt

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Renee Rapp

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Renee Rapp

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Elizabeth Lail

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Sara Bareilles, Joe Tippett

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Alanis Morissette, Glen Ballard

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Alanis Morissette, LaChanze

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Alanis Morissette

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Kate Pierson, Keith Strickland, Cindy WIlson

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Riccardo Hernandez, Justin Townsend

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Jade Eshete

Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Jade Eshete

Buy Tickets at TodayTix



Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette & More Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at JAGGED LITTLE PILL
  • Photo Coverage: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast celebrates Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette Joins JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast for Opening Night Bows!
  • Photo Coverage: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Celebrates Three Years On Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of THE YOUNG MAN FROM ATLANTA
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway!