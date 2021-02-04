Phillipa Soo, Lucia Lucas and Monica McCarthy Open Season 2 Of THE VORACIOUS STUDENT Podcast
New episodes are released on Thursdays and are available on all major podcast platforms.
THE VORACIOUS STUDENT, an arts based podcast created and hosted by Broadway performer Denis Lambert, is now in its second season.
The podcast begins its second season with Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Over the Moon), actress/writer/coach Monica McCarthy (Time Stands Still) and baritone Lucia Lucas, the first transgender singer to sing a principal operatic role on a US stage.
On the podcast, Denis voraciously studies life, the arts and the value of ongoing training. It's a podcast made for performing arts professionals, aspiring professionals and anyone who identifies as a student or a teacher.
Guests on the first season of the podcast included Diana Basmajian, Kurtis Bradley Brown, E. Faye Butler, Erin Clemons, Joey Contreras, Madison Deadman, Christina DeCicco, Ladi Emeruwa, Bailee Endebrock, Johann George, Jonathan Hammond, James Harkness, Adam Laird, Jaygee Macapugay, Zoe Mann, Jamibeth Margolis, Heriberto Montalban, Mike Mosallam, Paul Alexander Nolan, Sam Pickart, Robert Price, Krysta Rodriguez, Fay Simpson, Zakiya Young and Leigh Zimmerman.
New episodes are released on Thursdays and are available on all major podcast platforms. For more information, visit www.thevoraciousstudent.com.
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
More Hot Stories For You
-
Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!
Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway tog...
IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation
Good news! Jon M. Chu, who helmed the big screen adaptation of In the Heights (coming to HBO Max this June), will also direct the much anticipated Wic...
Broadway Jukebox: Bundle Up with 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day!
Bundle up! 2021 has begun and winter has officially arrived! As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow d...
Laura Benanti, Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana and More Featured in Audible Theater's Spring 2021 Slate
Audible Inc. today announced Audible Theater’s slate of Spring 2021 releases, which will feature performances from Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (N...
Brett Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series- THE M. TEA
Brett Boles, an award-winning musical theatre composer/lyricist, high school choir teacher, and longtime member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatr...
Patrick Page, Jordan Barbour and More to Star in Shakespeare@Home's JULIUS CAESAR Radio Play
Actors from Broadway and London’s West End are teaming up for the Shakespeare@ Home, all-free radio play Julius Caesar, which launches Monday February...