Phillipa Soo, Lucia Lucas and Monica McCarthy Open Season 2 Of THE VORACIOUS STUDENT Podcast

THE VORACIOUS STUDENT, an arts based podcast created and hosted by Broadway performer Denis Lambert, is now in its second season.

The podcast begins its second season with Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Over the Moon), actress/writer/coach Monica McCarthy (Time Stands Still) and baritone Lucia Lucas, the first transgender singer to sing a principal operatic role on a US stage.

On the podcast, Denis voraciously studies life, the arts and the value of ongoing training. It's a podcast made for performing arts professionals, aspiring professionals and anyone who identifies as a student or a teacher.

Guests on the first season of the podcast included Diana Basmajian, Kurtis Bradley Brown, E. Faye Butler, Erin Clemons, Joey Contreras, Madison Deadman, Christina DeCicco, Ladi Emeruwa, Bailee Endebrock, Johann George, Jonathan Hammond, James Harkness, Adam Laird, Jaygee Macapugay, Zoe Mann, Jamibeth Margolis, Heriberto Montalban, Mike Mosallam, Paul Alexander Nolan, Sam Pickart, Robert Price, Krysta Rodriguez, Fay Simpson, Zakiya Young and Leigh Zimmerman.

New episodes are released on Thursdays and are available on all major podcast platforms. For more information, visit www.thevoraciousstudent.com.