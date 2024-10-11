Phillip Johnson Richardson Joins HELL'S KITCHEN as 'Knuck' This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway’s HELL’S KITCHEN will welcome Phillip Johnson Richardson (The Wiz) as “Knuck”, starting on Tuesday, October 22. Chris Lee, who originated the role, will play his final performance on Sunday, October 20. As previously announced, Shoshana Bean, who originated and received a Tony Nomination for her role of “Jersey,” will play her final performance on Sunday, December 1.

Phillip comes to Hell’s Kitchen after starring as “Tin Man” at the Marquis Theatre in this past season’s revival of The Wiz on Broadway. Entertainment Weekly praised, “Richardson gives the Tin Man an air of B-boy cool before showcasing some major pipes and soul.”

The current “powerhouse cast” (Variety) is led by Tony Award® nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony Award® nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Award® winner Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee and Tony Award® winner Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

It features ALEXIA, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, Oscar Whitney Jr.

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes, Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager),and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kittand music direction by Lily Ling.

HELL’S KITCHEN began performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 and opened on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street.).

HELL’S KITCHEN made its world premiere October 24, 2023 running until January 14, 2024, including a five-week extension—at The Public Theater this past fall.

HELL'S KITCHEN lottery tickets are available through a digital lottery the day before the performance at rush.telecharge.com. The digital lottery opens at rush.telecharge.com at 12am (ET) one day before the performance with winners announced that same morning at 10am (ET), with a second announcement of additional winners that afternoon at 3pm (ET). Winners may purchase up to two tickets at $39 each (inclusive of $5 service fee), subject to availability. Seats may be partial view.



A limited number of in-person HELL'S KITCHEN rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $39 per ticket when the Shubert Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. Seats may be partial view. The box office opens Monday through Saturday at 10am (ET) and Sunday at 12pm (ET).

HELL’S KITCHEN on Broadway is produced by AKW Productions. Aaron Lustbader serves as Executive Producer. Roc Nation, DML Productions, Mandy Hackett, Julie Yorn, The Jacobs Family, The Sunshine Group, Front Row Productions, Sharpton Swindal Productions, The Jaime Family, John Gore Organization, Terria Joseph, Andy Nahas, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, Clara Wu Tsai, Universal Music Publishing, Grove Entertainment, Independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals and Score 3 Partners serve as co-producers.

About Phillip Johnson Richardson

Phillip Johnson Richardson (Knuck) is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and a graduate of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Phillip costarred in the A24 feature film ‘Sharper' starring with Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan and John Lithgow on Apple+. He was a series regular in the Apple+ series 'Little Voices'. Most recently Phillip was seen on Broadway as The Tin Man in the revival of THE WIZ. He has worked regionally at Berkeley Rep in Goddess, The MUNY in Newsies, All Shook Up, JCSS, AIDA, The Music Man and his first job after graduating was in the Chicago Company of ‘HAMILTON'. His television appearances were guest appearances have been on on 'The Last O.G’, 'Chicago PD', 'Provent Innocent' and 'The Other Two'. Phillip has released several of his own singles on all streaming platforms under the moniker of “Phil." @philsgoodmusic