Peoples' Symphony Concerts Announces 2022-23 Season, In-Person & Virtual

In these times of rising prices and shrinking disposable income, there is one organization that is offering twice the entertainment for their legendary low prices: Peoples' Symphony Concerts. Students, workers, families and others on a limited budget can hear some of the world's leading soloists and ensembles for less than $10 per concert when Peoples' Symphony Concerts opens its 123rd season on Saturday, October 22 with international cello star Steven Isserlis and acclaimed pianist Connie Shih (a NY Times pick!)

Families can bring children without charge and students and essential workers can get a Season Pass and hear all 18 weekend concerts for $35 (less than $2 per concert). What makes it even more remarkable is that series ticket-holders can attend in-person AND, at no additional cost, hear all the concerts in their homes: a boon to those who can't afford a baby-sitter, those who are homebound, or who live a distance from the City. The concerts are streamed for the six days following the concert. The starry line-up of artists, along with their programs and videos can be found at pscny.org.

Three 6-concert series, two on Saturdays at 7:30 PM and one on Sundays at 2 PM at historic Town Hall offer many delights: Charles Ives' Trio with a wonderful new ensemble, Junction Trio with composer/ pianist Conrad Tao, violinist Stefan Jackiw and cellist Jay Campbell (Vulture pick); the last two installments of the Complete Beethoven Quartet Cycle with the always captivating Dover Quartet; the distinguished British baritone Roderick Williams in a Valentine's program with pianist Myra Huang and a second concert with Huang and the Parker Quartet - a tribute to Dvorak and H.T Burleigh, who led the National Conservatory of Music (1892-95), which was located on Irving Place & 16th Street, before Washington Irving High School (where PSC has presented most of its concerts since 1914) was built.

Chamber music fans get to hear the esteemed Takacs Quartet, after a long absence; the Juilliard Quartet, in a program of Beethoven and Widmann dedicated to the late violist Roger Tapping; CMS of Lincoln Center with Chausson's rarely-heard Concerto for Piano, Violin and String Quartet; Resident Artist Shai Wosner with exceptional Marlboro colleagues Alexi Kenney, Zoe Martin-Doike, and Peter Wiley in the Brahms Piano Quartet in A; and a Tribute to Joseph Kalichstein with piano quartets by Mozart, Dvorak and the NY premiere of a piano quartet, Elegy by Nokuthula Ngwenyama performed by the late pianist's Trio partners Jaime Laredo and Sharon Robinson with former Dover Quartet violist Milena Pajaro van de Stadt and pianist Anna Polonsky.

In addition to Isserlis, there will be recitals by two of today's most exciting, interesting and thoughtful pianists - Jonathan Biss and Jeremy Denk; a concert with Met opera soprano Susanna Phillips, clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Myra Huang including works by James Lee III, William Grant Still and Schubert; and Deutsche Grammophon's exciting young cellist Camille Thomas. Wonderfully imaginative arrangements light-up the programs of the Netherland's Calefax Reed Quintet and the UK's Septura Brass in their New York debut.

Tickets are on sale now at PSCNY.ORG.

SERIES CALENDAR:

Arens Series, Saturdays at 7:30 PM at Washington Irving High School: Oct 22 (Isserlis/Shih), Dec 3 (Junction Trio), Feb 4 (Denk), Mar 18 (Calefax), Apr 1 (McGill/ Phillips/ Huang), Apr 22 (Takacs Quartet)

Mann Series, Saturdays at 7:30 PM at Washington Irving High School: Nov 5 (Dover Quartet), Nov 12 (CMS Lincoln Center), Feb 11 (Wosner/ Kenney/ Martin-Doike/ Wiley), Feb 18 (Williams/ Huang/ Parker Quartet), Mar 11 (Juilliard Quartet), Apr 29 (Acclaimed Pianist)

Salomon Series, Sundays at 2:00 PM at The Town Hall: Oct 30 (NY debut of Septura Brass), Feb 19 (Williams/ Huang), Mar 26 (Dover Quartet), Apr 16 (Camille Thomas, cello), May 7 (Biss), May 14 (Celebrating Joseph Kalichstein)

For tickets and more info, visit pscny.org, email info@pscny.org or call (212) 586-4680.

A 501©3 non-profit organization, Peoples' Symphony Concerts was founded in 1900 by Franz Arens "to provide the best music for students and workers for minimum prices". These activities are not sponsored or endorsed by the New York City Department of Education or the City of New York.