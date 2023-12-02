Pennant Publishing Releases New Book GLOBAL ENTRY CAUSE & EFFECTS OF AN OPEN BORDER POLICY

Pennant Publishing has announced the release of Global Entry: Cause & Effects of an Open Border Policy, a thought-provoking book by Robert Fay that explores the consequences of open-border immigration policies in the United States.

In an age where immigration policies and border security are hot-button issues, Global Entry offers a comprehensive compilation of reported results, shedding light on the complex and often contentious topic of open border policies.

"If resources become scarce, people tend to fight for them. This is increasing the number of people on the move and the number of people forced to move. They're not refugees, according to the legal definition, but they represent a major humanitarian and human rights challenge, as well as a major challenge for world politics." António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations

The book covers a wide range of critical topics, including:

Policy Motivation: Understanding the driving forces behind open border policies.

The Trafficking Business: Exploring the intricate world of human trafficking.

Care and Welfare of Immigrants: Examining the impact on the well-being of immigrants.

History of U.S. Immigration: Providing historical context for contemporary immigration policies.

Cost to Taxpayers: Analyzing the financial implications of open border immigration.

Future of U.S.C.I.S. & Current Influx of Immigrants: Addressing the outlook for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

And much more

Global Entry serves as an indispensable guide for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the intricate relationship between immigration and open border policies in the United States.

Author Robert Fay brings his expertise and extensive research to the forefront, offering readers valuable insights into this pressing issue. Whether you are a policy enthusiast, academic, or simply interested in the topic, this book is a great read.

Global Entry: Cause & Effects of an Open Border Policy is now available for purchase on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/Global-Entry-Effects-Border-Policy/dp/B0CNPWN7CZ

