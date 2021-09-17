Peace Of Clay at Theatre Raleigh

"Peace Of Clay is a beautifully human coming of age piece", says director Aurelia Belfield. "Howard and Mike have dutifully and authentically created something that is both powerfully universal in its emotional reach and amplifies the voices of the marginalized Black working class that are so often tamped down and ignored. Clay, Marvin, Aisha, Dean, Connie, Sheila, these are my aunts, cousins, friends, and neighbors, I am profoundly honored to have been chosen to bring these people to life with the Peace of Clay cast."

Peace of Clay opens at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center on September 22nd with performances running through the October 3rd. Ticket prices begin at $32.

Click HERE to purchase tickets