Patti LuPone Shares Her Thoughts on SUNSET BOULEVARD Revival: 'I Was Energized'

Patti LuPone has shared her long-awaited thoughts on the current revival of Sunset Boulevard.

The former Norma Desmond sent a voice message to theatre journalist Frank DiLella, who posted it to his Instagram profile. In the message, LuPone reveals that she "loved" the production," with glowing reviews for Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lloyd's staging.

"I was Sunset Boulevard last night. Now I went in with trepidation because I have strong feelings about the show, not what happened to me in the show, but the show, period. I loved this production. I thought Nicole [Scherzinger] and Tom [Francis] were stunning. I thought Nicole was unbelievable she broke my heart. She is a force. I thought the cast was fantastic, the lighting.

The use of the filming was something that I questioned because I don't know where I am. Am I at a movie or at the theatre? This worked brilliantly. The whole thing. I was energized when I left the theatre. I loved it."

DiLella revealed that LuPone sent him the voice message this morning, just after catching the Wednesday night performance.

The Tony-winning Broadway icon recently teased on The View that she was "very curious" to see what Jamie Lloyd did with the musical, which she described as "lumbering."

LuPone's complicated history with the musical comes after she originated the role of Norma Desmond in London. She was later fired by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, leading to a lawsuit in which Lloyd Webber paid LuPone for what she ended up calling the "Andrew Lloyd Webber Memorial Pool."

About Sunset Boulevard

Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond' opened on Sunday, October 20 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out what all of the critics had to say here.

Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster.

Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.