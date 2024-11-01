Video: Patti LuPone is 'Very Curious' to See SUNSET BLVD Revival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To say the least, Patti LuPone and Sunset Boulevard have had a difficult relationship over the years. However, on a recent visit to The View, the Broadway icon shared that she "can't wait" to see the revival next Wednesday.

“I’m very curious to see what [director] Jamie Lloyd has done with this,” LuPone shared. She went on to say that she would rather see directors such as Lloyd utilize “original material [and] support new playwrights and new composers and lyricists instead of things that we’ve seen.” She describes the musical as "lumbering" and is eager to see what they have done to make it less so. LuPone originated the character of Norma Desmond in the original West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical. She was infamously replaced by Glenn Close, causing quite a scandal in the Broadway community.

During the new interview, LuPone talked about her recent turn as divination witch Lilia Calderu in the hit MCU series Agatha All Along, her return to Broadway in The Roommate, and more. LuPone recalled the first time she performed her iconic rendition of The Ladies Who Lunch for the late Stephen Sondheim. "When it was over Steve went, 'I'm surprised you understand it.' The song, from his Tony-award-winning musical Company, centers on an East Side woman. "It's quite clear from the lyrics who these women are and we all know who these women are. They don't have to come from the East Side," she explained. LuPone won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Joanne (the character who sings the number) in the recent revival.

Also on the show, she and the hosts discussed the current election cycle. They brought out a clip from the 2017 Tony Awards ceremony where she famously told Variety that she would refuse to perform in the musical War Paint should then-president Donald Trump attend. "I hate the motherf*cker," she said at the time. "It was a stupid question to ask on the Tony red carpet," LuPone told The View.

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award-winning actress and legend of the Broadway stage. She originated the role of Fantine in Les Miserables on the West End and Evita on Broadway. Other stage credits include Reno in Anything Goes, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, and Rose in Gypsy.