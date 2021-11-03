Pan American Musical Art Research to Present The 16th Annual Edition Of The Latin American Cultural Week NYC

Pan American Musical Art Research will present its 16th Annual Latin American Cultural Week (LACW) virtual events, Friday, November 12 through Sunday, November 21. All concerts will be presented at 7:30 PM Eastern time on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/PAMARarts.

After having launched a new selection process. PAMAR has announced the following lineup of winning artists from Europe, North and South America for LACW 2021:

November 12 - TanGoldberg tango ensemble

November 13 - Composer Emil Montgomery and his electronic music

November 14 - Quinteto Respiro chamber ensemble

November 15 - Purpura Pansa saxophone quartet

November 16 - Broken Tango dance ensemble

November 17 - La Negra y Panky vocal instrumental ensemble

November 18 - Complicidad instrumental ensemble

November 19 - Quinteto La Grela and Ines Cuello tango ensemble with singer

November 20 - Coralia Artis choir

November 21 - Maryta de Humahuaca vocal folk music

These music, dance, multimedia electronic creations and voice performance videos will be released one daily for the ten days of LACW. All ten programs will be free and open to public viewing.

For more LACW 2021 information, visit https://lacw.net/.