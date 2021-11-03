Pan American Musical Art Research to Present The 16th Annual Edition Of The Latin American Cultural Week NYC
The lineup includes TanGoldberg tango ensemble, Composer Emil Montgomery and his electronic music, Quinteto Respiro chamber ensemble and more.
Pan American Musical Art Research will present its 16th Annual Latin American Cultural Week (LACW) virtual events, Friday, November 12 through Sunday, November 21. All concerts will be presented at 7:30 PM Eastern time on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/PAMARarts.
After having launched a new selection process. PAMAR has announced the following lineup of winning artists from Europe, North and South America for LACW 2021:
November 12 - TanGoldberg tango ensemble
November 13 - Composer Emil Montgomery and his electronic music
November 14 - Quinteto Respiro chamber ensemble
November 15 - Purpura Pansa saxophone quartet
November 16 - Broken Tango dance ensemble
November 17 - La Negra y Panky vocal instrumental ensemble
November 18 - Complicidad instrumental ensemble
November 19 - Quinteto La Grela and Ines Cuello tango ensemble with singer
November 20 - Coralia Artis choir
November 21 - Maryta de Humahuaca vocal folk music
These music, dance, multimedia electronic creations and voice performance videos will be released one daily for the ten days of LACW. All ten programs will be free and open to public viewing.
For more LACW 2021 information, visit https://lacw.net/.