PURPOSE Will Offer Digital and General Rush Tickets

The Broadway production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins new play, PURPOSE, directed by Phylicia Rashad, has announced its Digital and General Rush Policies. Digital Rush tickets for PURPOSE are powered by TodayTix. A limited number of $45 tickets are available the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9 a.m. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.

A limited number of $45 in-person rush tickets for PURPOSE will be available when the Hayes Box Office (240 W 44th Street) opens at 10 AM (Tuesday – Saturday) and 12 PM (Sunday). Rush tickets are subject to availability and may be partial view. Blackout dates may apply. There is a limit of two tickets per person.

Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Appropriate, The Comeuppance), and directed by Phylicia Rashad (Skeleton Crew, A Raisin in the Sun) in her Broadway directorial debut, PURPOSE will play a limited 19-week run at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street), beginning previews tomorrow, officially opening on March 17th, and running through July 6, 2025.

The Broadway cast of PURPOSE features Two-time Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson (To Kill a Mockingbird, A Raisin in the Sun), Harry Lennix (TV’s “The Blacklist,” Broadway’s Radio Golf), Steppenwolf ensemble member Jon Michael Hill (Broadway’s Pass Over, Superior Donuts, Netflix’s “A Man in Full”), Steppenwolf ensemble member and Co-Artistic Director Glenn Davis (off-Broadway’s Downstate, King James), Steppenwolf Ensemble member Alana Arenas (The Bluest Eye, TV’s “David Makes Man”), and Tony Award winner Kara Young (Purlie Victorious, The Cost of Living, Clyde’s).

Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis, Jon Michael Hill, and Harry Lennix all appeared in the play’s acclaimed world premiere at Steppenwolf in March 2024.

PURPOSE was commissioned by and had its World Premiere on March 24, 2024 at Chicago’s legendary Steppenwolf Theatre Company, where it received rave reviews. The production sold out its initial engagement and extension weeks, becoming one of the highest-grossing shows in Steppenwolf’s nearly 50-year history.

The production received three 2024 Equity Jeff Awards (Chicago’s equivalent of the Tony Awards): Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding New Work (Branden Jacobs-Jenkins), and Outstanding Director of a Play (Phylicia Rashad).

PURPOSE is produced by David Stone, Debra Martin Chase, Marc Platt, LaChanze, Rashad Chambers, Aaron Glick, Universal Theatrical Group, and Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

ABOUT PURPOSE