PS 174 Parent Association to Host BROADWAY MAGIC HOUR Benefit in Rego Park

PS 174 Parent Association will host a special benefit performance of theBroadway Magic Hour starring New York City family magic favorites Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio on Sunday, March 1, 2026, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The show will take place at the PS 174 auditorium, 6510 Dieterle Crescent, Rego Park, NY 11374.

The Broadway Magic Hour is a family-friendly hour of fun-filled magical entertainment featuring interactive audience participation, comedy, grand illusion, mind-reading, and expert sleight-of-hand. Performances are typically held at the Broadway Comedy Club in New York City's theater district, but this special event brings the experience to the PS 174 community in Rego Park.

Each ticket includes a free Broadway Magic Hour magic wand, and all proceeds will fund PS 174's 2026 enrichment programs through the PS 174 Parent Association.

The Broadway Magic Hour has been recognized by Time Out New York as a Top Magic Show in NYC. Performer Jim Vines has appeared on the hit television show Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and Vines and Mercurio recently appeared together on FOX 5's Good Night New York. Mercurio is also part of the PS 174 community as the father of a kindergarten student at the school.

"At PS 174, we value experiences that bring families together while enriching our students' educational journey," said Dr. Hazel-Ann Lewis, Principal. "This special performance offers our community a joyful way to connect, laugh, and be inspired-while directly supporting our 2026 enrichment programs. We're thrilled to welcome The Broadway Magic Hour to our school."

"Family magic is about shared moments when kids and parents experience wonder together," said Carl Mercurio. "We can't wait to perform at PS 174 and support the school community."

Added Jim Vines, "This show is built around participation. You're not just watching magic. You're part of it. We're honored to help PS 174 raise funds for enrichment programs."

Event Details

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Time: 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)

Location: PS 174 auditorium, 6510 Dieterle Crescent, Rego Park, NY 11374

Tickets: $20 pre-sale, $25 at the door. Seating is first come, first served.

Admission: All adults and children must purchase a ticket to guarantee a seat.

Supervision: All children must have an adult chaperone. This is not a drop-off event.

Family Bonus: Free Broadway Magic Hour magic wand with each ticket

Benefit: All proceeds fund PS 174's 2026 enrichment programs