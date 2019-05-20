POWERPOINT ROULETTE Will Return To Caveat This Friday

Following a successful premiere in February, PowerPoint Roulette will return to Caveat on Friday, May 24 at 7PM. Host Nat Towsen (Esquire, UCB) and deck jockey Darren Solomon (Clio and Cannes Gold Lion award winner) will confront five comedians with the ultimate business presentation software challenge: to present a PowerPoint slideshow that they've never seen before (made up of real slides from educational and business slideshows)!

This installment of PowerPoint Roulette will feature performances from Aparna Nancherla (Late Night with Seth Meyers), Shalewa Sharpe (Comedy Central's The New Negroes), Jon Bershad (UCB), Onnesha Roychoudhuri (The Moth, author of The Marginalized Majority), and Micaela Blei (RISK!, The Moth). Musical guest Loren Berí will improvise a song based on a presentation. Plus, one comedian will present a real slideshow from a real scientist, with that scientist in person in watch and give notes!

PowerPoint Roulette is Friday, May 24, at 7PM at Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, Manhattan. Doors will open at 6:30 and the show will begin at 7:00. There will be a brief but adequate intermission. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, and can be purchased at https://www.caveat.nyc/event/powerpoint-roulette-5-24-2019





