POMS Starring Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver Arrives on Digital, Blu-ray & DVD

It's never too late to show your team spirit in the uplifting comedy, POMS, arriving on Digital July 23, 2019 and on Blu-rayTM, DVD and On Demand August 6, 2019, from STXFilms and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Starring Academy Award®winner Diane Keaton (Book Club) and Academy Award® nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook), the film follows a woman who revisits her passion for cheerleading, inspiring those around her to live life to the fullest. Full of humorous and empowering moments, POMS is an endearing comedy that will inspire audiences of all ages and have everyone cheering.



From the studio that brought you Bad Moms and the producer of Book Club, POMS is an uplifting comedy about a woman who forms a cheerleading squad at a retirement community. With an all-star ensemble cast led by Keaton and Weaver, the film features film icons Pam Grier (Larry Crowne), Celia Weston (The Intern), and Rhea Perlman (Sing) as the group of women who are determined to defy stereotypes while having the time of their lives. Filled with moving performances, POMS is a "heartfelt and hilarious" (Hollywood News Source) story with a profound message that it's never too late to follow your dreams.



POMS will be available on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.





