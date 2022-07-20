PITCHFORK PRESENTS Concert Series Announced At Knockdown Center In New York City

Pitchfork today announced Pitchfork Presents, an all-new concert series taking place at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York. Each event in the series will be built around a dedicated theme, drawn from Pitchfork's editorial coverage. Programming may also coincide with Pitchfork's editorial tentpoles, like the publication's highly anticipated year-end lists.

The first event, which takes place Sunday, August 21 from 3pm-11pm ET, will be an end-of-summer party showcasing a lineup of cutting-edge artists whose work has been spotlighted by Pitchfork, including Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, billy woods, Mega Bog, Water From Your Eyes, Katie Alice Greer, Jane Remover, and Soul Glo.

Advance tickets for Pitchfork Presents are available today for $40 on DICE. There will also be day-of tickets available for $60.

For more information on Pitchfork Presents, including lineup schedules, and upcoming events in the series, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187018®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fknockdown.center%2Fevent%2Fpitchfork-presents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.