Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PITCHFORK PRESENTS Concert Series Announced At Knockdown Center In New York City

Featuring performances by Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray For The Riff Raff, and more.

Jul. 20, 2022  
PITCHFORK PRESENTS Concert Series Announced At Knockdown Center In New York City

Pitchfork today announced Pitchfork Presents, an all-new concert series taking place at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York. Each event in the series will be built around a dedicated theme, drawn from Pitchfork's editorial coverage. Programming may also coincide with Pitchfork's editorial tentpoles, like the publication's highly anticipated year-end lists.

The first event, which takes place Sunday, August 21 from 3pm-11pm ET, will be an end-of-summer party showcasing a lineup of cutting-edge artists whose work has been spotlighted by Pitchfork, including Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, billy woods, Mega Bog, Water From Your Eyes, Katie Alice Greer, Jane Remover, and Soul Glo.

Advance tickets for Pitchfork Presents are available today for $40 on DICE. There will also be day-of tickets available for $60.

For more information on Pitchfork Presents, including lineup schedules, and upcoming events in the series, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187018®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fknockdown.center%2Fevent%2Fpitchfork-presents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


The Harlem School of the Arts Summer Dance Intensive 2022 Is Back With An Impressive List Of Guest Artists
July 20, 2022

The fourth annual Harlem School of the Arts (HSA) Summer Dance Intensive 2022 classes will begin on August 8-26 for students ages 8-25. One of the most comprehensive and rigorous programs in the country, the HSA Summer Dance Intensive was designed to advance technique, skills, and the proficiency of participating students.
South Street Seaport Museum Announces QUEER HISTORY: 1990S AND NEW YORK WATERFRONT 
July 20, 2022

South Street Seaport Museum will host a moderated discussion with the Knickerbocker Sailing Association (KSA), New York City's only LGBTQ+ sailing club, aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree on Thursday, July 25, 2022 at 6pm at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets).
Pan America Chinese Dance Alliance Announces 7th Annual Taoli World Dance Competition
July 20, 2022

The Pan American Chinese Dance Association (PACDA), an association of over 100 community dance groups across the United States and Europe, and the organizer of the world-renowned Taoli World Dance Competition of Chinese Dance with headquarters in Irvine, CA, announces the Pan America Multicultural Dance Gala will be held at the Claire Trevor Theatre at The Barclay, UC Irvine Building #711, 400 Mesa Road, Irvine, CA, on July 29, 2022, 1pm-6pm PT.
New Performing Songwriters Series Continues With Local Favourite Scott Wicken 
July 20, 2022

'Sounds Good to Me', which began in early July, is a brand-new performing songwriter series conceived and hosted by long-time Kitchener-Waterloo music veteran Jack Cooper. 
Broadway Palm Lends A Helping Paw To Gulf Coast Humane Society!
July 20, 2022

There's no place like home so Broadway Palm (and Toto, too!) are partnering this summer to raise funds for the Gulf Coast Humane Society. The Wizard of Oz is playing at Broadway Palm through August 12, 2022 and during the run, the theatre is selling paper paw prints for $1 each.