PITCH PERFECT: K-POP IDOLS Series in Development at Peacock

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pitch Perfect is coming back...with a twist. Variety reports that the fan-favorite franchise, which currently consists of three films and a television series, will receive a new spin-off series from writer and actor Joel Kim Booster at Peacock.

Titled “Pitch Perfect: K-Pop Idols”, the Peacock show will follow "a struggling singer-songwriter whose life completely turns upside down when she finds herself auditioning to be a part of the first all-American K-pop group.”

The series is spearheaded by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s company, Brownstone Productions. Both have been involved in the franchise for years, with Banks starring and executive producing in all three films, in addition to directing Pitch Perfect 2. Both she and Handelman will executive produce this new series, with Jason Moore, director of the first film, returning to direct. Casting for the show, including any potential returning stars, has yet to be announced.

The original Pitch Perfect film, released in 2012, follows a college a cappella group that participates in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella competition in an attempt to be named the best in the country. The movie starred Anna Kendrick, Ben Platt, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, and more. A sequel was released in 2015, with the third and final film coming out in 2017. In 2022, the spin-off series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premiered on Peacock. Though originally renewed for a second season, the show was canceled due to the 2023 writers and actors' strikes.

Photo Courtesy of Peacock

Deals from Real Women Have Curves Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Get Tickets from $71.00