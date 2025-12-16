Candice Guardino's ITALIAN BRED Comedy Special to Premiere on Comedy Dynamics

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Candice Guardino will release her debut special, Italian Bred, on January 27, 2026, courtesy of Comedy Dynamics, Deadline reports. The one-woman show sees Guardino look back at her upbringing as she slips in and out of multiple family characters, recounts childhood moments, and sings songs.

The special was filmed on January 18th, 2025 at Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey. Samuel Brownfield directs, with Chris DiPetta producing. She previously performed the show at other venues in New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles, and more.

A Staten Island native, Guardino graduated with a BA in Musical Theatre from Wagner College. After performing in many regional theatre productions, national tours and originating roles on stage, Guardino was offered to be a writer in the CBS Comedy Showcase in Los Angeles. She has written screenplays, dramas, sketch comedies, and sitcoms and is the co-host of the podcast Don't Start! with Sarah Schreiber.