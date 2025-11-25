PINCH, a Dance-Theatre Work by Sacha Vega, to Make New York Premiere at 3AM Theatre

PINCH, an experimental dance-theatre piece created by Sacha Vega, will receive its New York premiere at 3AM Theatre in Astoria on December 12 and 13. The 50-minute work, which debuted in 2024 at the Philly Fringe x Cannonball Festival, examines the rituals, contradictions, and cultural conditioning surrounding concepts of safety and preparedness.

Described as a surreal blend of dance-theatre and “emergency ritual,” PINCH follows a trio of performers navigating the myths and mechanics of safety drilled into American workplaces, schools, and government systems. Through physical comedy, improvisation, stylized movement, and reimagined safety protocols, the performers probe questions around who feels secure, how those habits are learned, and the cost of maintaining them.

The piece marks Vega’s first New York presentation of the work in collaboration with 3AM Theatre, a multidisciplinary company integrating contemporary circus, dance, physical theatre, and kinetic design.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Sacha Vega is a performance-maker whose work spans movement, text, and humor, often focused on the ideologies that shape physical behavior. Her performance and exhibition history includes Westbeth Gallery, Movement Research at Judson Memorial Church, Leslie-Lohman Museum, FringeArts, Mason Gross Galleries, Baxter St x CCNY, and 99¢ Plus Gallery. She recently directed 1-Way Mirror, an evening-length dance work that premiered at 3AM Theatre in June 2025. Vega is a 2025–2026 New York Live Arts Fresh Tracks artist and has held residencies with New Dance Alliance, LEIMAY, Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers, Wassaic Project, Stoneleaf Retreat, and others. She holds a BFA from Pratt Institute and an MFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts, where she also teaches media.