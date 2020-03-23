PASSION PROJECT Featuring Tonya Pinkins, Desi Oakley, Arielle Jacobs & More to Stream on Facebook Live
On Wednesday, March 25 at 8pm (EST) in celebration of Women's History Month, Angela Sclafani's song cycle, PASSION PROJECT, will stream in its entirety from its world premiere concert of Volume 1 at The Green Room 42, filmed in September 2019. The one-day streaming event will feature a donation link to directly support the artists, vocalists, and instrumentalists involved with PASSION PROJECT who have been displaced or lost their income due to the global COVID-19 crisis.
Watch the full concert by visiting:
Within original lyrical and sonic landscapes, PASSION PROJECT highlights twelve unsung women from history who sing to their great loves - the object of their careers. An aviator sings to her airplane, an acrobat to her tightrope, an astronomer to her comet. PASSION PROJECT Volume 1 features concert direction by MARY BIRNBAUM (The Classical Style at Carnegie Hall) and music direction, arrangements, and orchestration by Macy Schmidt (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway).
For the September 2019 concert for Volume 1 at The Green Room 42, the full cast included Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change, "All My Children"), Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In The Heights), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton), Hannah Elless (Bright Star, A Christmas Carol), Grace McLean (Alice by Heart, The Great Comet of 1812), Katie Thompson (Giant, Renascence), Shoba Narayan (Hamilton, The Great Comet of 1812), Kim Blanck (Alice By Heart, Octet), and Ashley Perez Flanagan (Hadestown, The Great Comet of 1812). The concert included background vocalists LAUREN ROBINSON, DENISE TILLMAN, and BRITT HEWITT, as well as an eight-piece all-female band.
PASSION PROJECT was developed, in part, at the Orchard Project NYC Greenhouse. The need for this song cycle today, Angela Sclafani explains, is "to redefine love as passion for one's own creativity and to use that definition to illuminate the women we have forgotten is a necessary act of healing. We need to keep widening the breadth of female stories in the theater and diversifying the artists that bring them to life. I think that this piece is both timely and timeless in its efforts to reach back into past lives in order to bring more power to women today."
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
Video: Hugh Jackman Covers DEAR EVAN HANSEN From Quarantine
Joining the many stars entertaining fans from quarantine, the great Hugh Jackman took a seat at the piano to cover Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Fou... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again' for Fans on Social Media
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
VIDEO: Rolling Meadows High School Choir Goes Virtual For WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT
Rolling Meadows High School Choirs in Rolling Meadows, IL, was set to perform West Side Story in Concert last night, which unfortunately got cancelled... (read more)