PASSION PROJECT Featuring Tonya Pinkins, Desi Oakley, Arielle Jacobs & More to Stream on Facebook Live

On Wednesday, March 25 at 8pm (EST) in celebration of Women's History Month, Angela Sclafani's song cycle, PASSION PROJECT, will stream in its entirety from its world premiere concert of Volume 1 at The Green Room 42, filmed in September 2019. The one-day streaming event will feature a donation link to directly support the artists, vocalists, and instrumentalists involved with PASSION PROJECT who have been displaced or lost their income due to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Watch the full concert by visiting:

Within original lyrical and sonic landscapes, PASSION PROJECT highlights twelve unsung women from history who sing to their great loves - the object of their careers. An aviator sings to her airplane, an acrobat to her tightrope, an astronomer to her comet. PASSION PROJECT Volume 1 features concert direction by MARY BIRNBAUM (The Classical Style at Carnegie Hall) and music direction, arrangements, and orchestration by Macy Schmidt (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway).

For the September 2019 concert for Volume 1 at The Green Room 42, the full cast included Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change, "All My Children"), Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In The Heights), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton), Hannah Elless (Bright Star, A Christmas Carol), Grace McLean (Alice by Heart, The Great Comet of 1812), Katie Thompson (Giant, Renascence), Shoba Narayan (Hamilton, The Great Comet of 1812), Kim Blanck (Alice By Heart, Octet), and Ashley Perez Flanagan (Hadestown, The Great Comet of 1812). The concert included background vocalists LAUREN ROBINSON, DENISE TILLMAN, and BRITT HEWITT, as well as an eight-piece all-female band.

PASSION PROJECT was developed, in part, at the Orchard Project NYC Greenhouse. The need for this song cycle today, Angela Sclafani explains, is "to redefine love as passion for one's own creativity and to use that definition to illuminate the women we have forgotten is a necessary act of healing. We need to keep widening the breadth of female stories in the theater and diversifying the artists that bring them to life. I think that this piece is both timely and timeless in its efforts to reach back into past lives in order to bring more power to women today."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You