PARADISE SQUARE to Resume Performances on April 16th

After previously announcing that performances would resume on Tuesday, April 12, the original new Broadway musical Paradise Square will definitely resume performances on Saturday, April 16, with performances at 2:00 and 8:00 pm at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). The production, which opened April 3, halted performances on Thursday, April 7 after positive COVID cases were experienced in the company.



After satisfying all COVID protocols, the company will return to the rehearsal hall later this week prior to the resumption of performances on Saturday.

"We have been so heartened by an outpouring of devotion and support for our show, both within the industry and expressed by the show's many fans at the theatre and on social media," the producers of Paradise Squarecommented. "While COVID will have taken us down for a total of nine performances, we will come back stronger. Our resilient cast, crew and musicians cannot wait to get back in the theatre and on stage to tell the story of this vital and powerful Broadway musical."



The regular performance schedule for Paradise Square is Tuesday at 7:00 pm, Wednesday at 2:00 and 7:30 pm, Thursday at 7:00 pm, Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm. Tickets for Paradise Square are available at Telecharge.com. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by calling Broadway Inbound Group Sales at (866) 302-0995 or emailing info@broadwayinbound.com.



Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play) leads a cast that also stars Chilina Kennedy(Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Tony Award nominee John Dossett (Newsies, Gypsy), Sidney DuPont (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), A.J. Shively (La Cage aux Folles, Bright Star), Nathaniel Stampley (The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, The Color Purple), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin, Chicago), Jacob Fishel (Fiddler on the Roof), Kevin Dennis (Canadian productions of Young Frankenstein,Assassins) and Matt Bogart (Smokey Joe's Café, Miss Saigon). Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will stand by for Ms. Kalukango.



The production also features Garrett Coleman, Colin Barkell, Karen Burthwright, Kennedy Caughell, Dwayne Clark, Conor Coleman, Eric Craig, Colin Cunliffe, Chloe Davis, Josh Davis, Bernard Dotson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Sam Edgerly, Shiloh Goodin, Sean Jenness, Joshua Keith, Jay McKenzie, Ben Michael, Kayla Pecchioni, Eilis Quinn, Lee Siegel, Erica Spyres, Lael Van Keuren, Sir Brock Warren, Alan Wiggins, Kristen Beth Williams and Hailee Kaleem Wright.



Paradise Square has a book by Christina Anderson (Good Goods, Inked Baby), Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza, An American in Paris) and Larry Kirwan (lead singer of Black 47), with music by Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), lyrics by Nathan Tysen (Amélie) and Masi Asare (Monsoon Wedding), and additional music by Mr. Kirwan, inspired in part by the songs of Stephen Foster.Musical supervision, music direction and orchestrations are by Mr. Howland, with arrangements by Mr. Howland and Mr. Kirwan.



Direction is by two-time Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (I Am My Own Wife, The Laramie Project), who was a 2015 National Medal of Arts recipient under President Barack Obama. Choreography is by Bill T. Jones, who is a two-time Tony Award winner (Spring Awakening, Fela!), 2014 National Medal of Arts recipient also under Obama, and a 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree. Musical staging is by Alex Sanchez (Far From Heaven, NY City Center Encores!). Irish and Hammerstep choreography is by Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus.



Paradise Square is produced by three-time Tony Award winner Garth H. Drabinsky (Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award, Best Musical), Show Boat (Tony Award, Best Revival of a Musical), Ragtime, Fosse(Tony Award, Best Musical), Parade). Mr. Drabinsky's longtime colleague, documentary filmmaker Peter LeDonne (the Academy Award-nominated Curtain Call and Sister Rose's Passion) is co-producing.



The multi-award-winning creative team features scenic design by Allen Moyer, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Jon Weston, projection design by Wendall K. Harrington and Shawn Edward Boyle, hair and wig design by Matthew Armentrout and special effects by Gregory Meeh. Dramaturgy is by Thulani Davis and Sydné Mahone.



For the latest health and safety procedures and guidelines, visit https://shubert.nyc/about-us/covid-19-terms-conditions.

Pictured: Joshua Keith, Chloe Davis, Sidney DuPont, Sir Brock Warren, Jay McKenzie

Photo Credits: Julieta Cervantes