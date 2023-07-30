Over 30,500 Pounds Of Theatrical Waste Upcycled as SCENERY Bags Turns 6

SCENERY Bags is a USA-based fashion brand founded in 2017 by Jennifer Kahn, a former stage manager with 17 years of experience in the theater industry.

Over 30,500 Pounds Of Theatrical Waste Upcycled as SCENERY Bags Turns 6

SCENERY is celebrating the company's 6th birthday after being founded by Jennifer Kahn in 2017. Over the past six years, SCENERY has saved over 30,500 pounds of theatrical waste from being thrown into landfills and sponsored 1,446 students through the TDF Introduction to Theatre program by selling bags and accessories created from retired theatrical materials. 

Recently, the brand's new jewelry line aimed to elevate retired Broadway stages from trash to treasure by wrapping them in fine and precious metals, giving them the value that they truly deserve. The line is a tribute to the world of theatre and the impact it has on people's lives. The new pieces are perfect for theatre enthusiasts who want to carry a piece of Broadway with them wherever they go. Other fan favorites from the beloved company include rings and necklaces created from the Beetlejuice DC stage, clutches and handbags made from Ain't Too Proud, Spongebob Squarepants the Musical, Fiddler on the Roof and Company from Prince of Broadway and key chains created from upcycled marketing banners from Mean Girls and other productions.

After working as a stage manager for 17 years, Jennifer Kahn, (CEO and founder of SCENERY Bags) had seen many backdrops thrown away. “When I launched SCENERY, I was living in New York, just had a baby and had a dream of a company that could decrease theatrical waste with the mission to make theatre accessible to everyone. Fast forward 6 years and my husband and I have two children and SCENERY has created over 50+ accessories and bags from over 30+ Broadway, National Tour, and Regional productions. I accidently created my dream job!  Looking forward, I'm already working on very cool new designs and new ways to drive sustainability. SCENERY has big dreams and I can't wait
for the next 6 years!”, shared Kahn.

All bags, accessories and jewelry are available for purchase on the SCENERY Bags website (www.scenerybags.com) and select products at The Museum of Broadway and The Drama Bookshop.

About SCENERY Bags

SCENERY Bags is a USA-based fashion brand founded in 2017 by Jennifer Kahn, a former stage manager with 17 years of experience in the theater industry. Kahn's vision was to create a company that could decrease theatrical waste while making theater accessible to everyone.

Since its inception, SCENERY Bags has been committed to creating sustainable and eco-friendly accessories and bags. The brand has already created over 50 products using backdrops from over 30 Broadway, National Tour, and Regional productions.

The brand's mission is to elevate retired theatrical backdrops from trash to treasure, giving them the value they deserve while paying homage to the world of theater. SCENERY Bags aims to make a positive impact on the fashion industry while contributing towards a better future.

To learn more about SCENERY Bags, visit www.scenerybags.com @scenerybags on social media platforms.



Recommended For You