Oscar-Winner Gene Hackman Passes Away at 95

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Gene Hackman, prolific actor of the stage and screen and 2 time Oscar-winner, has passed away at 95 years old. Hackman, along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog, were found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26th.

Hackman is best known for his roles in such films as William Friedkin's The French Connection and Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven, both of which earned him an Oscar. One of his first major screen roles came in 1967 as Buck Barrow in Bonnie and Clyde, for which he received his first Academy Award nomination.

Another memorable role was in the Superman franchise, where he played the villainous eccentric Lex Luther in all four installments. Other notable screen credits include Young Frankenstein in a hilarious turn as Harold, the Blind Man, Postcards From the Edge, The Birdcage, and Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums.

During his extensive career, he also starred in multiple projects onstage. In the 1950s, he trained at the Pasadena Playhouse alongside Dustin Hoffman. In 1963, he made his Broadway debut in Children From Their Games, and went on to appear in six more plays: A Rainy Day in Newark, Any Wednesday, Poor Richard, The Natural Look, and 1992's Death and the Maiden, which would be his last appearance on Broadway. Watch his acceptance speech for his first Oscar below, presented by Liza Minnelli.