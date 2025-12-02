Sarah Jessica Parker-Produced Ballet Doc FRONT ROW Coming to Marquee TV

Next week, Marquee TV will release a documentary centering on Ukrainian ballet dancers from executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Front Row, directed by Miriam Guttmann, will debut on the streamer on Monday, December 8. It had its world premiere at the Doc NYC film festival in 2024. Along with Parker, other executive proeuers include Alison Benson, Bart Meuter, and Jay Ruderman.

According to the logline, the documentary follows a group of young ballet dancers from the United Ukrainian Ballet Company who, exiled from Ukraine, welcome a soldier, Oleksandr, into their midst after losing his legs on the battlefield in their home country. They form a friendship with Oleksandr and soon take the stage for a performance where the front row and the front line converge.

Parker has worked in the theatre, on and off Broadway, since 1976, when she debuted on Broadway in The Innocents, directed by Harold Pinter. Other Broadway credits include: the title role in Annie, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Once Upon a Mattress. Off-Broadway credits include: the original production of To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday and The Commons of Pensacola.

Parker was most recently seen on stage opposite her husband, Matthew Broderick, in the revival of Neil Simon‘s comedy play, Plaza Suite, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Plaza Suite is the third-highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history. The play made its West End debut at the Savoy Theatre in London, where Parker’s performance earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the 2024 Olivier Awards.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas