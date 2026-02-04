Oscar-Nominated Film THE SECRET AGENT Now Available on Digital

The Secret Agent, currently nominated for 4 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, is now available on digital platforms, retailing for $14.99 to rent and $19.99 to purchase. As previously reported, the film will join the Criterion Collection as a home video Blu-Ray/DVD release at a date to be announced.

After winning Best Director and Best Actor at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, The Secret Agent, a political thriller about solidarity and resistance during the Brazilian dictatorship, has emerged as one of 2025's most acclaimed and honored international films.

It is the official selection of its native country, Brazil, for the upcoming Academy Awards, where it has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Wagner Moura, Best Casting, and Best International Film. The film previously won two Golden Globes—Best Actor –Drama and Best Motion Picture Not in the English Language.

Amid the raucous revelry of Carnival week, a widower named Marcelo (Wagner Moura) arrives in 1977 in Recife, Brazil, a city as vibrant as it is violent. A technology researcher who suddenly finds himself an unwitting target in the heart of the dictatorship’s political maelstrom, Marcelo is a man on the run from mercenary killers, from ghosts of the past and from the ruthless, mischievously militant spirit of Brazil in 1977.

In the midst of these mounting threats, Marcelo, with the help of a mysterious woman named Elza and her compatriots in the country’s growing underground resistance, remains primarily focused on escaping Brazil with his young son.

