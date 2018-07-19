Original Cast Members of IN THE HEIGHTS Will Celebrate Release of Anniversary Vinyl at Barnes and Noble; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janet Dacal, Mandy Gonzalez, and More

IN THE HEIGHTS 3-LP Vinyl Box Set - commemorating the landmark Tenth Anniversary of the label's Grammy Award winning Original Broadway Cast Recording - will celebrate with an exclusive in-store event at Barnes & Noble on Monday, July 30 at 6:30 PM.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and other members of the original Broadway cast and creative team will sign albums after a discussion and Q&A with journalist and social media influencer Laura Heywood (@BroadwayGirlNYC). In addition to Mr. Miranda, Janet Dacal, Robin de Jesús, Carlos Gomez, Mandy Gonzalez, Tommy Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Priscilla Lopez, Olga Merediz, Eliseo Roman, Bill Sherman and Seth Stewart are currently scheduled to appear.

The store is located at 33 East 17th Street at Union Square. Priority seating will be offered to customers who purchase the LP box set from Barnes & Noble or online at BN.com. A limited number of wristbands for event access will be distributed at the Union Square store with purchase (or proof of advance purchase) from Barnes & Noble beginning at 9:00 AM the day of the event. Please call (212) 253-0810 for details.

IN THE HEIGHTS - created by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda - has become the 4th bestselling cast album since it was released in 2008. Available now for the first time on vinyl in a Barnes & Noble exclusive, the box set features newly remastered audio, 23 tracks and 90 minutes of music, and a 12" x 12" booklet with full lyrics, original Broadway show photos, a synopsis, and a liner note from director Thomas Kail. An MP3 download card is also included. For more information of the album, please visit: http://smarturl.it/intheheights-vinyl/barnesnoblevinyl

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, IN THE HEIGHTS features Latin, Salsa and Hip-Hop-infused music, conceived and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The musical has gone on to be produced around the globe and a feature film is in development. The IN THE HEIGHTS original Broadway cast album was produced by Andrés Levin and Kurt Deutsch.

IN THE HEIGHTS is the quintessential New York musical, about a vibrant and tight-knit community at the top of the island of Manhattan. The music pulses with the hopes and dreams of three generations as they struggle to forge an identity in a neighborhood on the brink of transition.

IN THE HEIGHTS was conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with book by Quiara Alegría Hudes; music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda; and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman. The show was directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler; with Alex Lacamoire serving as music director. It originally opened at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre on March 9, 2008, produced by Kevin McCollum, Jeffrey Seller, Jill Furman, Sander Jacobs, Robyn Goodman, Walt Grossman, Sonny Everett, and Mike Skipper.

