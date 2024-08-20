Orfeh Will Join the Broadway Cast of CHICAGO as 'Matron Mama Morton'

There's a new matron in town! Tony nominee Orfeh will join the Broadway company of Chicago in the role of 'Matron Mama Morton' beginning next week. Her limited run will begin on Monday, August 26 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Orfeh is thrilled to make her Chicago dreams come true as the Countess of the Clink! Grammy-nominated tween pop star to Tony-nominated Broadway baby. Legally Blonde: The Musical’s original Paulette. Other favorites include: Pretty Woman: The Musical (Kit De Luca), Love, Janis (Janis Joplin), Saturday Night Fever (Annette). She has also appeared in TV guest roles on “Law & Order: SVU,” “Sex and the City” and others.

About CHICAGO

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.