Oluchi Nwaokorie Has Spent Quarantine Writing Songs and Preparing for College Auditions - Next on Stage

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to perform and gain feedback from industry professionals that i look up to while also donating to a cause that i really am passionate about.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre is a way to connect with each other. Musical theatre allows people from all different backgrounds socially and economically to come together in a shared experience. Musical theatre means community.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

One of my favorite moments was from a rehearsal during a production of Beauty and The Beast at my local theater New Stage. While rehearsing "Be Our Guest" The lights went out and the entire cast started stomping and clapping and we finished the number a capella in the dark! It was beautiful to see how we could make the best and find joy out of unfortunate situations.

What charity did you pick and why?

I picked The Fund For College Auditions because they help to support students with limited resources in their goals of Majoring in theatre.

Share a memory from seeing a show!

I remember seeing a local production of "A Broadway Review of Grease" at a young age. Seeing them dance and sing onstage excited me and I went home and tried performing the show myself!

What have you been doing during quarantine?

During quarantine I have been doing a lot of songwriting as well as training for the upcoming college audition season.

Give a shoutout!

I want to shout out all of my friends and family for supporting me and getting me this far!!

