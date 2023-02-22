Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Feb. 22, 2023  

BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce a new partnership with Oh My Pod U Guys, hosted by Jayke Workman. Check back every Monday for new episodes and exclusive podcast extras featuring Jayke and their special guests.

Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

"I created this show because I wanted to share my own personal Broadway experience with the world, and to introduce listeners to some of the most wonderful and talented people in the biz who you may not have known before," explained Workman. "You never know who might show up on the pod, so stay tuned!"

Previous guests have included drag artist and political activist Marti Gould Cummings, Kathy Voytko (The Music Man), Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera, Cats), photographer Jon Taylor, and Tony Award nominee Beth Malone. Check out the full episodes below!

Check back next Monday, February 27, 2023 for the latest latest episode along with episode extras that you can only find here at BroadwayWorld!

Oh My Pod U Guys Podcast Is Coming to BroadwayWorld Jayke is a non-binary musical theater performer based in NYC, known for playing Mary Sunshine in Chicago The Musical on Broadway. A midwestern transplant, Jayke has toured the US with the national tour of Chicago, and performed regionally all over the country.

When they are not performing, Jayke also dabbles in photography, painting and visual arts, and has even worked in the wig department at Saturday Night Live.

