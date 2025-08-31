Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- I'm Important, I'm a Clown! with Julian Manjerico

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, Julian Manjerico is here! First, I give you all the latest Bway tea in this week’s BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I am joined by stage and screen actor, Julian Manjerico, to talk about everything from playing a clown opposite Tom Hanks, to playing Abraham Lincoln opposite Tony-winner Cole Escola in Broadway’s Oh, Mary! A Delaware native, Julian studied musical theater at Boston University, and has made appearances in multiple films and tv shows, from Bird in Hand, to Hulu’s Adults.

Julian shares about his queer identity and how it has helped shape his career, and we touch on the experience of coming up in the industry working with stars we have revered. Julian is an absolute delight, U don’t wanna miss this episode!