Off-Broadway Updates: What's Cancelled, What's Online, and How to Help!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

As the shutdown continues, BroadwayWorld is keeping you up to date on the latest announcements and updates from New York's Off-Broadway theatres.

Curious to see what shows have been cancelled, or just want to know where you can find virtual programming for all of your favorite Off-Broadway companies? Look no further than the list below!

59E59

Latest update: All programming is suspended through June 2020.

Where to tune in: Alan Bennett's The Habit of Art, set for the now-cancelled Brits Off-Broadway Festival, is streaming March 31 - June 28, 2020. Learn more and buy tickets here!

How to help: Become a member here!

Abrons Arts Center

Latest update: All programming is suspended indefinitely at this time.

Where to tune in: In lieu of the premiere of Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste's Get Low (Black Square), Abrons Arts Center and Eyebeam Exchange present It Ain't No Thang (How To Look At A Nothing). Through a series of text-based scores, It Ain't No Thang (How To Look At A Nothing) encourages a deeper mindfulness around how (and to what) we pay attention. The program runs May 28-20, 2020. Learn more here!

How to help: Find out all of the ways you can help out here! Or, donate to the Artist Community Relief Fund here!

Ars Nova

Latest update: Ars Nova has cancelled the remainder of its 2019-20 season.

Where to tune in: Nothing is currently scheduled, but be sure to follow Ars Nova's Instagram here to find out about any future programming, like the company's previously streamed Rags Parkland album release concert!

How to help: Click here to make a donation, and receive some incentives for various increments!

Atlantic Theater Company

Latest update: The remainder of the 2019-20 season has been postponed. New dates have yet to be announced.

Where to tune in: The company has launched Technique Tuesdays, a series of free hour-long acting workshops led by Atlantic Acting School Faculty. Learn more here! Every Friday, the company also posts a #FeelGoodFriday clip from their archives to their social channels. Check them out on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

How to help: Donate here or learn more about the company's Patron Program here!

Brooklyn Academy Of Music

Latest update: All live events are canceled through June 30.

Where to tune in: Check out past performances, talks, films, and more through BAM's Love from BAM series. Learn more at BAM.org.

How to help: Donate here!

Classic Stage Company

Latest update: CSC only had one show remaining in its season, Assassins, which has been postponed. No new dates have been announced for the production.

Where to tune in: CSC's discussion series Classic Conversations has moved online for interested viewers to check out for free. The series airs live on Thursdays at 6 PM on CSC's YouTube channel, here!

How to help: Click here to find out how to donate by mail, over the phone, or online. Become a patron here!

Clubbed Thumb

Latest update: Clubbed Thumb has postponed its 2020 Summerworks season to the fall. New dates have yet to be announced.

Where to tune in: The company is celebrating 25 years of Summerworks on Instagram, by flashing back to past productions that hit their stage. Follow along here!

How to help: Donate here!

Ensemble Studio Theatre

Latest update: All live programming has been suspended. Brittany K. Allen's play Redwood, which was set to begin in April, is expected to be rescheduled. New dates have yet to be announced.

Where to tune in: The company is currently not offering any digital programming. Follow EST on Instagram here to keep up with the latest news and events.

How to help: Donate here!

Ensemble For The Romantic Century

Latest update: Eve Wolf's Akhmatova: The Heart Is Not Made of Stone, which was set to run through May 29, has been postponed. New dates have yet to be announced.

How to help: Join the company's Circle of Friends here!

Fault Line Theatre

Latest update: Live programming is postponed.

Where to tune in: Fault Line Theatre is presenting its series, [...] in the Time of Corona, on all of its social media platforms. This series, featuring the work of your favorite Fault Line Theatre artists, pairs writers and actors to create mini-projects. Check out all of the existing installments on the company's Instagram here!

How to help: Make a one-time donations, or sign up for a monthly membership, here!

The Flea Theatre

Latest update: All live programming has been cancelled until further notice.

Where to tune in: The Flea has launched SERIALS @ The Flea: ONLINE!, a spinoff of the organization's popular late-night episodic show, which will feature five all-new plays specifically created for digital viewing. The series kicked off on April 25, and continued through May 1. It can be viewed on Instagram here, for free, but the company asks that patrons consider donating $15, which is the usual cost of a SERIALS ticket.

How to help: Click here to donate, and receive some incentives for various increments!

Irish Repertory Theatre

Latest update: Irish Rep's spring season is currently on hold. Its previously announced productions of A Touch of the Poet and The Smuggler have been postponed.

Where to tune in: The Show Must Go Online is a digital series which features Irish Rep company members performing songs, poems and monologues written by Irish and Irish American artists. Check out the series here! In addition Irish Rep presents Meet the Makers every Thursday. Meet the Makers is a a digital series of conversations with scholars and Irish Rep artists offering a behind-the-scenes look at Irish history, theatre, and the creative process. Check it out here!

How to help: Click here to donate!

La MaMa

Latest update: All live performances and events have been suspended until further notice.

Where to tune in: La MaMa is working with CultureHub to provide online streaming of select productions and events on Howlround Theatre Commons through Online Happenings. Learn more and tune in here!

How to help: Click here to donate!

LAByrinth Theater Company

Latest update: The company's final show in its season, Guadalís Del Carmen's Bees and Honey, has been canceled.

Where to tune in: LAByrinth has launched a Survival Guide to Self-Isolation. New content is added regularly, and there's something for everyone. The survival guide includes bedtime stories, recipes, essays, new work, social advocacy suggestions, and much more. Click here to explore everything the company has to offer!

How to help: Click here to donate!

Lincoln Center Theater

Latest update: All spring programming has been postponed until the fall, including Intimate Apparel, which was cut short during previews.

Where to tune in: The company has launched Lincoln Center at Home, which includes its Pop-Up Classroom and #ConcertsForKids, as well as streams of archival and live streamed productions. Learn more about all of the online programming here!

How to help: Click here to donate or to become a member!

Manhattan Theatre Club

Latest update: The remainder of the company's 2019-2020 season has been canceled. Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks and Emily Feldman's The Best We Could (a family tragedy) will be rescheduled for a future season. Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced.

Where to tune in: MTC Digital features live Q&As, home concerts, and weekly educational offerings. Learn more on the company's website here!

How to help: Click here to donate, and for information about including MTC in your estate planning.

MCC Theater

Latest update: The remainder of the 2019-2020 season has been cancelled.

Where to tune in: MCC has launched MCC Virtual Events, which kicked off with a streamed benefit reading of Beirut. A weekly play reading series, Live Labs: One Acts kicks off on May 13. Learn more and register for upcoming events here.

How to help: Click here to donate!

Mint Theater Company

Latest update: All productions have been postponed. Meet Miss Baker, the company's double bill of Elizabeth Baker's plays Chains and Partnership will now be performed in summer 2021.

Where to tune in: Mint is not currently offering any new digital programming, but you can check out photos and videos from past performances in the company's production archives here!

How to help: Click here to donate, join the First Priority Club, and more!

National Black Theatre

Latest update: All live programming is on hold at this time.

Where to tune in: National Black Theatre has launched NBT@Home. A weekly series of hour-long curated digital conversations, NBT@Home will see artists in the NBT family engaging in one-on-one discussions with other creatives on topics including theater and the arts, community, health and more - and our changing relationships to these concepts in a world adjusting each day to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each conversation is free and open to the public by going to NBT's Facebook page here!

How to help: Click here to donate!

Theatre Row

Latest update: All programs in theatres, rehearsal studios, and public spaces are temporarily suspended.

How to help: Click here to donate!

New York Theatre Workshop

Latest update: NYTW's production of Sanctuary City had begun performances March 4 and suspended its run prior to opening.Three Sisters was to run May 13-July 12. The company hopes to produce both in an upcoming season. Three titles in NYTW's Next Door series have also been canceled.

Where to tune in: Members of NYTW's community are leading masterclasses on Facebook. Past classes include Jeremy O. harris, and future classes will be taught by Lileana Blain-Cruz, Celia Keenan-BOlger, and more. In addition, NYTW has launched Fireside Chats. Past chats include Celine Song, Martyna Majok, and James C. Nicola. Visit NYTW's site here to keep up with all of the company's upcoming events.

How to help: Click here to donate, or to become a member of The Society of Repeat Defenders, or the 4th Street Bar Association!

New World Stages

Latest update: All live programming has been suspended through June 7.

Playwrights Horizons

Latest update: All live programming has been suspended until further notice.

Where to tune in: Playwrights has launched Soundstage, a new scripted fiction podcast. Podcasting meets America's best playwrights in this new scripted audio experience. They have also launched digital Master Classes. The 2020 series offers online sessions with some of the most dynamic artists working in the American theater. All classes are free of charge. Learn more on the company's website here!

How to help: Click here to donate!

Playwrights Realm

Latest update: All spring events have been cancelled, including the company's annual gala.

Where to tune in: Playwrights Realm staff members are teaching online workshops about play submissions, self-producing, marketing, budgeting, and more. The workshops are held every Tuesday at 3pm. The Realm has also launched its Play-A-Thon short play marathon. Learn more here!

How to help: Click here to donate, and receive some incentives for various increments!

Primary Stages

Latest update: The final show of the 2019-2020 season, Jiehae Park's Peerless, has been rescheduled. The show will now be presented as the opening of the 2020-21 season this fall.

Where to tune in: Primary Stages has launched Primary Plus, a series of online programs aimed at helping artists connect with Primary Stages and with each other. For additional details about each program and the most up-to-date information, click here!

How to help: Click here to donate!

Public Theater

Latest update: All live activities and performances are cancelled through August 31, including Shakespeare in the Park.

Where to tune in: The Public has launched multiple online offerings, including livestreamed work sessions from Suzan-Lori Parks, the company's Brave New Shakespeare challenge on YouTube, and archival performances from Joe's Pub. All upcoming events are listed on the site's calendar here!

How to help: Become a supporter or a partner here!

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

Latest update: All live programming is suspended at this time.

Where to tune in: Rattlestick has launched the Virtual Salon Series, which explores the coronavirus pandemic and features in-depth conversations between an artist and a leading expert. The series requires online reservations. To learn more, visit Rattlestick's site here!

How to help: Click here to donate!

Red Bull Theater

Latest update: All live events have been cancelled through July 1.

Where to tune in: Red Bull has launched Red Bull Theater Live, a series of readings that will reunite members of the original companies of some of its previous Off-Broadway productions. New shows will be available each Monday. Learn more here!

How to help: Click here to donate!

Roundabout Theatre Company

Latest update: Two of the company's spring productions have been postponed to the 2021 season, including ...what the end will be and Exception to the Rule.

Where to tune in: Roundabout launched Roundabout Education, which allows students to stream their company's production of 72 Miles to Go..., and access virtual teaching and learning toolkit. Public tickets are no longer available. In addition Roundabout created its Off-Script series on YouTube, where stars of the company's past productions reflect on their experiences.

How to help: Click here to donate, become a member, and more!

Second Stage

Latest update: The company's season has been postponed until further notice.

Where to tune in: 2ST is posting clips on Instagram of past performers sharing some of their favorite memories from working on 2ST's shows. Follow along on Instagram here!

How to help: Click here to donate!

Signature Theatre

Latest update: The last two productions of the 2019-2020 season have been postponed, including Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 and Confederates. Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced.

Where to tune in: Signature Theatre launched SigSpace, which brings artistically-anchored programming to the unique Signature Theatre lobby space. SigSpace is a home for live performance and events like concerts featuring new music, works-in-progress, storytelling, panels, social justice conversations, self-care activities and other opportunities to gather. To keep up with all online offerings, visit Signature's site here!

How to help: Click here to donate, or find out other ways to help!

Soho Rep

Latest update: The world premiere of Wolf Play has been postponed for a later date. Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced. An update has yet to be announced for while you were partying, set to play June 9-July 5.

How to help: Click here to donate, or join The Inner Circle or The Dot Project!

St. Ann's Warehouse

Latest update: All spring programming has been put on hold at this time. Rescheduled dates for previously planned productions have yet to be announced.

How to help: Click here to donate, become a member, or join The Inside Circle!

Theatre For A New Audience

Latest update: All spring programming has been put on hold at this time. Rescheduled dates for previously planned productions have yet to be announced.

Where to tune in: Theatre For a New Audience is releasing content on its Twitter account, including quizzes, and information on other streaming events. Follow their Twitter here!

How to help: Click here to donate!

The Shed

Latest update: All live programming has been suspended until further notice.

Where to tune in: The Shed has launched Up Close, a new digital commissioning program for artists of all disciplines. Up Close kicked off on April 19 with Justin Hicks, Kenita Miller-Hicks, and Jade Hicks performing as The HawtPlates, sharing work created in conversation with Charlotte Brathwaite. Artists in future installments include Troy Anthony and Jerome Ellis; Justin Allen, Sean D. Henry-Smith and Yulan Grant; Kameelah Janan Rasheed and DIS OBEY teaching artists Nova Black, Tasha Dougé, and Gabriel Barraluga; Reggie Gray and D.R.E.A.M. Ring dancers; DJ April Hunt and Rashaad Newsome; Tomás Saraceno; and Kiyan Williams. The series goes live every other Sunday on social media, as well as The Shed's website here!

How to help: Click here to donate or to become a member!

The Tank

Latest update: The remainder of the 2019-2020 season has been cancelled.

Where to tune in: The Tank has launched an online platform, CyberTank. What began on March 17th as a weekly, remote, multidisciplinary arts gathering that is publicly shared online for Tank artists is expanding to include virtual programming - both new and reconceived for a digital frame - across theater, music, dance, storytelling and comedy. Learn more on The Tank's site here!

How to help: Click here to donate!

Vineyard Theatre

Latest update: The Vineyard has cancelled its upcoming productions of Tuvalu, or The Saddest Song and Dana H, as well as its gala benefit. The company is hoping to present these productions at a later date.

Where to tune in: The Vineyard has launched The VT Show, a weekly online series featuring Vineyard artists sharing conversation, insight and material from celebrated Vineyard productions as well as work in development for future seasons, Tuesdays at 5:00pm. The show can be viewed on the company's YouTube channel, here!

How to help: Click here to donate, become a member, and more!

WP Theater

Latest update: All live programming has been suspended at this time.

Where to tune in: WP Theater's Pipeline Festival was moved online this year. Follow the theater's Instagram here to learn more about the 5 shows set to appear at this year's festival!

How to help: Click here to donate, and receive some incentives for various increments!





Related Articles