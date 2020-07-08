OSA Comedy Presents ONLY SKETCHES ABOUT AMERICANA

OSA Comedy will present Only Sketches About Americana, a new audio sketch show about all things American! Chug that Budweiser and get ready to celebrate your unquestioned loyalty to the flag and all it represents.

A live listening party will be presented on Friday, July 17 at 8pm on YouTube with suggested donations to the Food Bank for New York City.

In addition, Only Sketches About Americana will be available for streaming wherever you get your podcasts including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Be sure to subscribe for cut-for-time bonus sketches and future shows. Just search for "Only Sketches About."

Since 2018, Only Sketches About has presented one themed show every other month at the PIT Loft, including Only Sketches About The Moon, Soup, and The Forest which was featured in NYC SketchFest 2019. Now in the age of isolation, OSA Comedy is excited to bring their sweet, sweet themed content to your ear holes.

Only Sketches About Americana is written and performed by James Azzaretti, Gamal ElSawah, Chris Fitzgerald, Cassidy Graham, Lauren Hardman, Ibhan Kulkarni, Sam Lizak, Jenna Sherriton, Annette Storckman, and Gabrielle Williott. Sound design and music by Nicholas R. Nelson.

