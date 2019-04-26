OKLAHOMA!, FROZEN, and More Join The Broadway Bee

New spellers have been added to Broadway Bound Kids' fourth annual Broadway Bee set for Monday, May 6, 2019, at 7 PM at Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street). It's a comedic adult spelling bee featuring cast members from hit Broadway shows who compete in a hilarious live event, while raising funds to provide a wide range of performing arts opportunities for NYC youth, regardless of their financial resources. Tickets are now available.

The all-star cast of Broadway spellers will include Paige Davis (Chicago), Ali Stroker (Oklahoma), J Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Lee Aaron Rosen (Angels in America), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Zach Hess (Frozen), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Afra Hines (Hadestown), and Alex Weisman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Inspired by the Broadway hit "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," and conceived by the musical's creators, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss, the Broadway Bee will be hosted by Karl Kenzler and Carol Johnson. "Mean Girls'" Taylor Louderman will be on hand as the "Comfort Counselor," offering solace and (comic) relief to eliminated spellers. Ten Broadway teams will pull out all the stops to correctly spell the words. The more funds each team raises, the more lifelines or "cheats" they earn to help them win the coveted Bee trophy. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Broadway Bound Kids, a nonprofit that brings the performing arts to New York City youth, providing a completely free program for middle schoolers, a tuition assisted program for high schoolers, and need-based scholarships for all of their programs.

Tickets for the Broadway Bee range from $35 for standing room through $1,200 for VIP tables (8 tickets). To order your tickets in advance, please visit www.broadwayboundkids.net. Anyone from anywhere can join a team and help fundraise or donate. Anyone who donates or raises $500 or more through the Broadway Bee's virtual fundraising platform will receive a free ticket and prime

seating.

For more information, please visit www.broadwayboundkids.net.

Broadway Bound Kids (est. 2004) is a non-profit arts education organization based in Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs. They have touched the lives of thousands of children; along the way winning fans such as John Stamos, the "Hamilton" cast, and multiple Tony award winner Christian Borle, who raves, "Broadway Bound Kids fosters a level of respect, creativity, and support that's like nothing I've ever seen." Their mission is to provide a transformative and inclusive community that inspires and empowers young lives through the performing arts.





