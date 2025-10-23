OF THE CANYON: THE MUSIC OF JONI MITCHELL is Coming to The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present Of the Canyon: The Music of Joni Mitchell on November 7th, 2025 at 9:30pm.

Join a talented group of performers and musicians on an exploration of Joni Mitchell's wide and varied discography. Progressing chronologically, Of the Canyon will bring the audience on a journey from Mitchell's earliest folk-inspired works through her greatest hits. Studded with crowd-pleasing favorites such as Big Yellow Taxi, Both Sides Now, and River, as well as lesser-known hidden gems and imaginative mashups, Of the Canyon is a playful, interpretative sample platter of material from one of the world's greatest living artists.

Produced by Isabel Gray and music directed by Sam Caps, performers include: Renee Shohet, Samantha Caps, Emily Johnson-Erday, Sophia Rogers, Miciah Wallace, Samantha Sherman, Ana Riley-Portal, Rachael Chau, Mia Angelique Fowler, and Clara Hevia.

Of the Canyon plays at The Green Room 42 on November 7th. Tickets are available starting at $21.50, with no food or beverage minimum.