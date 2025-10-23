 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

OF THE CANYON: THE MUSIC OF JONI MITCHELL is Coming to The Green Room 42

The performance will take place on November 7th, 2025 at 9:30pm.

By: Oct. 23, 2025
OF THE CANYON: THE MUSIC OF JONI MITCHELL is Coming to The Green Room 42 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Green Room 42 will present Of the Canyon: The Music of Joni Mitchell on November 7th, 2025 at 9:30pm.

Join a talented group of performers and musicians on an exploration of Joni Mitchell's wide and varied discography. Progressing chronologically, Of the Canyon will bring the audience on a journey from Mitchell's earliest folk-inspired works through her greatest hits. Studded with crowd-pleasing favorites such as Big Yellow Taxi, Both Sides Now, and River, as well as lesser-known hidden gems and imaginative mashups, Of the Canyon is a playful, interpretative sample platter of material from one of the world's greatest living artists.

Produced by Isabel Gray and music directed by Sam Caps, performers include: Renee Shohet, Samantha Caps, Emily Johnson-Erday, Sophia Rogers, Miciah Wallace, Samantha Sherman, Ana Riley-Portal, Rachael Chau, Mia Angelique Fowler, and Clara Hevia.

Of the Canyon plays at The Green Room 42 on November 7th. Tickets are available starting at $21.50, with no food or beverage minimum. 




Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Outsiders
101 ratings

The Outsiders
Hadestown
138 ratings

Hadestown
Ragtime
27 ratings

Ragtime
Moulin Rouge!
135 ratings

Moulin Rouge!

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos