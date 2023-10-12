Now Hiring: Stage Manager, Managing Director, & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/12/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Program Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION / OVERVIEW Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking part-time Program Assistants to serve as rehearsal managers, front desk attendants, and to provide general program administrative support. When scheduled in a rehearsal manager capacity, program assistants are responsible for overseeing drop-off and pick-up, taking attendance, monitoring chorister behavior before, during, and after rehearsal, helping with classroom logistics such as music distribution, etc. When scheduled as the front... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Executive Officer - Del E. Webb

The Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts (The Webb) is seeking its next CEO. Guiding the overall strategic plan, partnerships, programs, arts and education and advocacy for the organization, the CEO reports to the board of directors and provides leadership and manages The Webb. The position directs its program planning, marketing, fundraising, and overall operations. The CEO oversees the preparation and administration of the organizational budget, and monitors related expenditures and rev... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Country Tonite 2024 Cast Auditions

Country Tonite Theatre In Pigeon Forge, TN will be auditioning the following: DANCER & SINGER/DANCER: must be proficient in Jazz, Lyrical and Musical theatre - partnering experience preferred. LEAD GUITAR & MUSICIANS WHO CAN SING: background in Country music preferred. YOUTH PERFORMER: Boy & Girl ages 7-12 who can sing Country Music. Submit resume, headshot, and reel via email to susan@countrytonitepf.com. Contract run mid-March thru December 2024. Live audition date 10/23/23.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Join this transformational organization empowering youth who stutter

SAY invites applications from entrepreneurial and strategic nonprofit leaders interested in furthering SAY’s impact as its next Executive Director. Visit https://tinyurl.com/SAYbw to download the full job application ABOUT SAY SAY is a national non-profit organization that empowers, educates, supports and advocates for young people who stutter and the world that surrounds them. Stuttering is a complex and often-misunderstood communication disorder that causes interruptions in a per... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Music of Remembrance: Managing Director

Music of Remembrance invites applications from arts management leaders interested in providing strategic and collaborative leadership in the inaugural role of Managing Director. WHO ARE WE? Music of Remembrance (MOR) is a Seattle-based performing arts organization focused on addressing questions of human rights and social justice. Established in 1998 to ensure that voices of witness to the Holocaust be heard, it has grown into a creative catalyst for “testimonies for tomorrow” – persuasive... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Production Stage Manager

Cornell University’s Department of Performing and Media Arts is searching for a Production Stage Manager to support a range of productions, events, and teaching. Working in close collaboration with faculty, staff and students, this position manages multiple theatre, dance, and mediated productions per year, from fully-resourced work to smaller workshopped productions. Applications accepted at https://bit.ly/pma-psm-2023 through November 5, 2022.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Geva Theatre Center (Geva) is seeking its next Executive Director, an ambitious leader who is ready to bring in new ideas and activate plans to generate increasing support for the company’s impressive artistic work. As a co-leader with Geva’s Artistic Director, the Executive Director’s focus will be on the overall health and welfare of the institution with a major focus on building an expanding culture of philanthropy and igniting a more cohesive and aggressive approach to brand awareness. The ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company (CSC) welcomes applications from skilled professionals who are excited to play a key role in the continuing growth and evolution of a thriving theatre producing organization and helping to shape the cultural life of Cincinnati, OH. Reporting directly to CSC’s Producing Artistic Director, the Managing Director will form a strong working relationship with the CSC’s Board of Directors, inspire staff towards constant improvement and innovation, and establish the comp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Social Media Manager

Orlando Family Stage, formerly Orlando Repertory Theatre (or Orlando REP), one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Request for Proposals: *snap* First Person Arts Festival

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: *SNAP* FIRST PERSON ARTS FESTIVAL The Flynn is committed to using the arts to build connections and strengthen communities. We are launching *snap* to celebrate the power of first-person narratives across disciplines because we believe everyone has stories to tell and that sharing these stories teaches empathy by allowing us to recognize commonalities and learn about each other’s unique experiences. From January 18-20, 2024, the Flynn celebrates the power of story... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Accountant

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Finance Manager, the Senior Accountant is responsible for a multitude of accounting ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: CNC PROGRAMMER AND OPERATOR

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Qualifications: • Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collaboratively • 2+ years of experience with CNC machine... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: METAL SHOP WELDER AND FABRICATOR

• Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collaboratively • 3+ year experience in custom metal fabrication and finishing • MIG welding • Operate a tube roller • Proficient in bending, rolling, coping, and cutting all metals • Proficient in jig building and assembly • Strong math and communication skills • Exhibits strong material knowledge • Efficient work ethic and consistent punctuality Please apply using the following link: https://forms.gle/b9NdwuzrnK1dta1... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Talent Manager

Fast paced NEW YORK based talent management and Broadway producing entity seeks full-time Talent Manager for immediate start. We represent talent in the world of acting, directing, writing, and choreography for Broadway, film and television. Additionally, we are developing and producing original material for theatre, film and television recently represented by the hit musical COME FROM AWAY, as well as producing the Museum of Broadway in New York City. Candidate must be able to network, have pr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager-Seasonal

COMPANY MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Company Manager for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Dir... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Events Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Director of Strategic Partnerships & Events, the Events Manager will manag... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Staff Production Manager

Tinc Productions seeks a candidate to fill a staff Production Manager position. The right candidate will have a strong background in commercial and/or regional production management, as well as exceptional written and verbal communication skills. Duties The Production Manager is responsible for logistical planning, including labor and trucking, as well as coordination between departments. The PM will maintain the production calendar, scheduling, and detail budgets. In addition, the PM w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor – The Night of the Iguana

Following a successful pre-recorded virtual reading, and two virtual benefit presentations for The Actors Fund, La Femme Theatre Productions is mounting an Off-Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana on the Irene Diamond Stage, the premier venue of the Signature Center. The Production is accepting application submissions for the Wardrobe Supervisor Position. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday, alternating between 5 and 6 shows per week. Key Dates: Wardro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Light Board Operator – The Night of the Iguana

Following a successful pre-recorded virtual reading, and two virtual benefit presentations for The Actors Fund, La Femme Theatre Productions is mounting an Off-Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana on the Irene Diamond Stage, the premier venue of the Signature Center. The Production is accepting application submissions for Light Board Operator. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday, alternating between 5 and 6 shows per week. Key Dates: Tech: December 5 -... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Theatrical Dresser – The Night of the Iguana

Following a successful pre-recorded virtual reading, and two virtual benefit presentations for The Actors Fund, La Femme Theatre Productions is mounting an Off-Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana on the Irene Diamond Stage, the premier venue of the Signature Center. The Production is accepting application submissions for Theatrical Dresser. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday, alternating between 5 and 6 shows per week. Key Dates: Wardrobe Load In: No... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Deck Carpenter / Crew Chief – The Night of the Iguana

Following a successful pre-recorded virtual reading, and two virtual benefit presentations for The Actors Fund, La Femme Theatre Productions is mounting an Off-Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana on the Irene Diamond Stage, the premier venue of the Signature Center. The Production is accepting application submissions for Deck Carpenter / Crew Chief. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday, alternating between 5 and 6 shows per week. Key Dates: Backstage P... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: A1 – The Night of the Iguana

Following a successful pre-recorded virtual reading, and two virtual benefit presentations for The Actors Fund, La Femme Theatre Productions is mounting an Off-Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana on the Irene Diamond Stage, the premier venue of the Signature Center. The Production is accepting application submissions for the A1 position. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday, alternating between 5 and 6 shows per week. Key Dates: Dry Tech: November 29-3... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

The New Group, one of New York’s leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking a GENERAL MANAGER. The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. In addition to producing three annual productions, the organization’s New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions original works by emerging and established authors. The New Group also operates a variety of theater education programs that provide... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

