Now Hiring: Sound Engineer, Costume Personnel & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/13/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

CATEGORY NAME COMPANY

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Crew: Summer Sound Engineer

Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors of Naples, FL, many of whom are regular theatre patrons in New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for many ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors of Naples, FL, many of whom are regular theatre patrons in New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for many ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Liaison

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Community Liaison. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Head Librarian

TITLE: Head Librarian REPORTS TO: Director of the Conservatory STATUS: 50% FTE (20 Hours a Week)/Exempt/Some Weekends and Evenings WORKING LOCATION: Hybrid (Work from Home and On-Site) A.C.T. Campuses PAY RATE: $ 32,240.00 Annual Salary ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Biels... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Production Positions for the 2023/2024 season

The Milburn Stone Theatre seeks production staff candidates for the upcoming 2023/2024 season. Positions include: Director, Music Director, Choreographer, Stage Manager, Lighting Designer, Audio Engineer, Costume Design/Coordinator, Props Designer/Coordinator and Set Designer Productions include: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL (Musical) - Performance Dates: 8/4 - 8/13, 2023 SILENT SKY (Play) - Performance Dates: 9/15 - 9/17, 2023 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (Musical) - Performance Dates: 10/13 - 10/21,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Rental and Event Manager

TITLE: Rental and Event Manager STATUS: Full-Time/Non-Exempt DIVISION: Production REPORTS TO: Director of Production POSTITION AVAILABLE: May 1st, 2023 ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Since its founding in 1978, Studio Theatre has been based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Inspired by the world around us, Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio's mission combines a commitment to artistic craftmanship with t... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Personnel

Eglevsky Ballet seeks Costume Personnel for various productions throughout the year. Required Skills: • Must have excellent sewing skills, both with machine (regular and serger) and by hand. • Ability to make alterations and adapt costumes for various body types. Experience working with dance costumes is a plus. Must have basic tailoring skills for women/men. Schedule: Weekend Availability Transportation: Studio is easily accessible via public transportation (LIRR). Salary: $15.00... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director - 'Rock of Ages'

Produced in association with 115 Bourbon Street. Performances at 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 West 115th Street, Merrionette Park, IL. Cast Auditions: May 9-12, 2023 Performances: July 27, 28, 29 (4 shows), 2023 Send cover letter and resume to Wayne Wendell, President: btgpres@gmail.com by April 18, 2023.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Properties Supervisor & Artisan

SUMMARY The Properties Supervisor & Artisan (PSA) will work with the Senior Technical Director (SrTD), Technical Director (TD), Stage Management, and all visiting directors & designers in acquiring and preparing all properties for each production. This includes properties for new productions, rental productions, and co-productions. This position may require hours beyond a normal forty-hour week, especially during the technical production and performance period. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Manager

Upstate Scenic, Inc Chatham, NY Administrative Manager Part-Time (20 hours per week), with possibility of full-time extension $20 - $25/hr (negotiable) Benefits included (Medical, Dental, SIMPLE IRA eligible) Start Date: May 22, 2023 (negotiable) Upstate Scenic, Inc. in Chatham, NY seeks a part-time Administrative Manager to create, maintain and facilitate all administrative practices and daily office duties for a fast-paced, upbeat, steadily-growing, reputable scenic fabrication outle... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Non-Union)

Audition Notice: Directed by: Michael Ronca Music Director: Ben Potts Choreographer: Katie McGrier Auditions for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be held at Facetime Theatre (400 Franklin Avenue, Suite 109, Phoenixville, PA 19460) on Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 pm and Sunday, May 21 at 7:00 pm. Callbacks will be held on Monday, May 22 at 7:00 pm. Auditioners must be 16 or older. The Show: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee follows six awkward spelling champions w... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Linda Ray

NYC Musical Theater College and Graduates DIRECTED Showcase at The Triad Theater on July 9th with Award-Winning Music Director This is a DIRECTED showcase with private rehearsal sessions. Songs will be suggested for each singer that they may not know and would be good additions to their books. The cast wil sing 2 solos throughout the show and a finale. AUDITION - Send two full Musical Theater songs that contast. Performance videos that are recent with clear audio and video will ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound & Video Engineer, Ted Shawn Theatre - Seasonal

Jacob's Pillow seeks a Sound & Video Engineer to join the Production Department and work closely with/report directly to the Sound & Video Supervisor. The Sound & Video Engineer is expected to be able to function independently on projects under their direct supervision as well as assist the Sound & Video Supervisor in the day-to-day operations of the Sound & Video Department, maintain a safe and healthy work environment, and assist with coordination of audio and video resources related to the pr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound & Video Engineer, Events

Jacob's Pillow seeks a SOUND & VIDEO ENGINEER to join the Production Department and work closely with/report directly to the Sound & Video Supervisor. The Sound & Video Engineer is expected to be able to function independently on projects under their direct supervision as well as assist the Sound & Video Supervisor in the day-to-day operations of the Sound & Video Department, maintain a safe and healthy work environment, and assist with coordination of audio and video resources related to the pr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: SEEKING HEAD ELECTRICIAN - LX 1 - WEST SIDE STORY - INTERNATIONAL TOUR

Salary $1,400 to $1,500, negotiable depending upon experience. Paid USD weekly via Direct Deposit + Per Diem $30 + Single Hotel Room w/ Breakfast, + Medical Travel Insurance + Workers Compensation Insurance. MUST have experience touring large musicals or other large shows as a tour electrician. (International experience a plus.) The job starts in Dublin on June 7, 2023. Currently touring Europe and Dubai. Some night liner travel and double show weekends. Send your resume and brief cove... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking dancer-actors for workshop of a new play with dance.

Writer/Director/Choreographer Cameron Barnett is seeking to build a diverse cast of performers to workshop "The Toymaker," a new evening-length play with dance. Roles vary across a spectrum from acting-heavy to dance-heavy, so artists of all strengths are encouraged to submit materials. This workshop process gives artists the opportunity to develop original characters-in-motion in a collaborative but structured rehearsal environment. About the play: A young girl navigates the performance of... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Programs Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Director of Patron Programs, The Patron Programs Manager helps manage all elements ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VA Rep on Tour - Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad

Virginia Repertory Theatre is seeking a professional performer to play the title role in its Spring 2024 touring production of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. The spring touring season runs from January to May with four to eight tours on the road. We travel extensively in our home state of Virginia and throughout most of the United States. Virginia Rep on Tour is full-time employment during the course of the contract. Pay: $480/wk. Contract Dates: January 2, 2024-Apr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Human Resources Coordinator

Jacob's Pillow is a year-round center for dance and home to America's longest-running international dance festival located in the beautiful Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. We're seeking an Human Resources Coordinator who is responsible for the support and maintenance of the Pillow's Human Resources Information System(HRIS) and ensures accurate best practice business process/workflows and other system dependencies are in place to support the administrators of recruitment, hiring, annual p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Summer Education Program Assistant

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL is seeking a Summer Education Program Assistant for Employment from May 30 - July 23. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for the last seventeen years in an intimate 200-seat venue at the Norris Center, a municipal building run by the City of Naples. The Playhouse ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Manager, Marketing

The Senior Manager, Marketing is responsible for assisting in the development and execution of marketing strategies for George Street Playhouse, its mainstage productions, educational programming and special events. This position is responsible for the monitoring and supervision of work-for-hire entities when applicable, specifically including but not limited to firms engaged to manage digital marketing, creative, and public relations. Principal Accountabilities: Assists Director of Market... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager - Goodspeed Musicals

The General Manager of Goodspeed Musicals is a key member of the Senior Operations Team who oversees the central functions of the organization's administration and operations, including human resources, artist contracting and relations, company management, legal, IT, and more. Reporting to the Managing Director, the General Manager ensures that the organization's people at all levels (staff, contracted artists, and more) have the necessary support to carry out their work and will play a key role... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Vocalist

Seeking Soprano and Tenor vocalists. Represent the US Army and the nation as a featured soloist and member of a world-class chorus in a variety of genres for audiences around the world. Genres needed: Classical, Rock, Pop, R&B, Gospel, Soul, or Latin. SALARY & BENEFITS • 30 days paid vacation annually • Full medical and dental care, plus full medical care for immediate family members • Permanent assignment in the Washington, D.C. area • Money for additional education • Eligibility for ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Colorado New Musical Festival Submissions

Wellspring is proud to announce submissions are now open for the Fourth Annual Colorado New Musical Festival (CNMF)! Submissions are due through Submittable no later than April 30, 2023. Authors and composers are encouraged to submit original, completed or draft, musical theater pieces in part or in whole for juried review. Selected works will be presented as simple staged readings in a free festival format for live audiences in August 2023 in Broomfield, CO. CNMF aims to bring atte... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Casting Assistant

Jim Carnahan Casting is a New York based casting office with a focus on theatre. We work extensively on Broadway as well as the West End with over 150 Broadway shows and counting. We currently have seven shows running on Broadway, one off-Broadway and a National Tour. Next season is looking to include another 5 or 6 Broadway shows as well as numerous workshops and out of town productions. We are seeking a Casting Assistant for the office. This is a full-time, in office position. Among the pro... (more)