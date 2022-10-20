Now Hiring: Scenic Carpenter, Technical Director, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/20/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HR Generalist

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: FULL-TIME SCENIC CARPENTER - THE GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL

Full-Time Scenic Carpenter The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a year-round Scenic Carpenter. Scenic Carpenters report to the Head Carpenter and ATD of Scenery Operations. Scenic Carpenters work as a member of a 4-6 person carpentry crew. This year, their primary goals will include assisting with the construction of four productions, a few large prop pieces, and general carpentry projects on campus. Basic wood construction and welding knowledge is needed. Some projects will be worked on indep... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director

INDIANA REPERTORY THEATRE (IRT), the state of Indiana's flagship theatre company, invites inventive artistic visionaries committed to the thoughtful stewardship of this admired 50-year-old cultural institution to present themselves as candidates for the position of Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director. Embracing artistic leadership through a broadening lens of inclusion and equity is essential to IRT's ascendent values as a company dedicated to progressive and forward-looking ideals around dive... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Production Manager The Public Theater seeks a positive, collaborative, and creative facilitator Production Manager to join our Production Management team. As a Production Manager, you will coordinate technical execution and support for assigned projects, facilitating communication among production staff, other departments at The Public, and creative teams on each project. Production Managers align resources to realize individual projects at the highest possible level while also working with ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager for 2023 Season

Seeking both a PSM and ASM for our 2023 Season starting in January and running through December. Should have some lighting and sound experience as well as traditional stage management skills with responsibilities to include communication, coordination, running the booth for shows, rehearsal and performance reports among other duties.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Venue Coordinator

VENUE COORDINATOR - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a VENUE COORDINATOR for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Sig... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Arts Administration, Fundraising, and Citizen Leadership Internship 2022/23

Mark DeGarmo Dance is in search of qualified Arts Administration, Fundraising, and Citizen Leadership Interns to work with us in the fall, winter, spring, or summer 2022-23 semesters depending on the intern's availability, needs, and schedule. MDD Interns will work directly with the Administrative & Marketing Associates and receive guidance from the Founder, Executive and Artistic Director Mark DeGarmo, Ph.D. Interns will arrange payment or college credit through their institutions. The MDD unp... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Calling all performing artists for MDD's Salon Performance Series for Social Change

MDD seeks applicants for its 2023 season transcultural transdisciplinary Salon Performance Series for Social Change: a sharing of works-in-progress with an audience response curated, facilitated, and encouraged by dancer, choreographer, writer, and researcher, Dr. Mark DeGarmo. Deadline: October 31st, 2022 11:59PM *The application form will stay open as needed, but preferential consideration will be given to those artists who apply by October 31st.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director and Designer

SUMMARY The Technical Director and Designer is responsible for designing all sets, scenery, props, and lighting for all Calvin Theatre and Dance Company (CTDC) productions, building and/or supervising the building of scenery for all CTDC productions, and maintaining the production technical calendar. Also responsible for safe scene shop operations, maintaining scene shop equipment, property and furniture storage areas and other theatre-related facilities, supervising student employees and unpa... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: 2 Ensemble Men for Irving Berlin's White Christmas

A Circa '21 family favorite returns in this Irving Berlin classic! Two World War II vets, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, have become partners in a song-and-dance act after the war. Looking for love, they follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters to a gig at a lodge in Vermont, only to discover that the nearly-bankrupt lodge where they were hired to perform is owned by their former commanding general. The classic holiday movie is brought to life onstage, filled with dancing, laughter, and some of th... (more)

Classes / Instruction: FIASCO THEATER'S 9-WEEK ACTING CONSERVATORY - DEADLINE TO APPLY: NOV 1

EARLY CAREER ACTORS!! Apply to Fiasco Theater's 9-Week Conservatory by NOVEMBER 1. Fiasco's Conservatory classes will run Jan. 9, 2023 - Mar. 11, 2023. Applications are due by 11:59pm on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ABOUT THE CONSERVATORY Fiasco Theater's 9-Week Conservatory will train up to 18 early-career actors full time for nine weeks in our hallmark actor-driven, text-centric approach to rehearsing and making theater, offering students tools for creating a rehearsal process that centers... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Stage Operations Manager

Job Summary Directs all aspects of stage operations for and advises on rigging needs for student performances in ART spaces Position Description Promote an inclusive and safe work environment Foster a culture of community, anti-racism equity, diversity, inclusion, and respect among staff and guest artists Foster a culture of safety, both psychologically and physically, and ensure a safe work environment and practices are observed Support Artistic Vision and Goals Uplifts the miss... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Job Summary Directs all aspects of scenery for ART Productions. Position Description Promote an inclusive and safe work environment: Foster a culture of community, anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion, and respect among staff and guest artists Foster a culture of safety, both psychological and physical, and ensure a safe work environment and practices Support Artistic Vision and Goals: Uplifts the mission, vision, and values of A.R.T with staff and overhire Works with the sc... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Set Carpenter & Scenic Painter for High School Production of Puffs

- Open to hiring one carpenter/scenic artist, or splitting responsibilities between two or more individuals - Communicate with the scenic designer and director to get all necessary plans, drawings, and documentation for building and painting - Take responsibility for all scenic construction, painting, etc. - Collaborate with Milken performing arts faculty to create ways to involve students in scenic construction, painting, etc. - Participate in and lead set strike Timeline: Most constructi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Set Designer for Middle School Production of Once Upon A Mattress

- Work with show director to develop a scenic design that fulfill all scenic needs for the production - Take responsibility for all scenic construction, painting, etc. - Collaborate with Milken performing arts faculty to create ways to involve students in scenic construction, painting, etc. - Participate in and lead set strike Timeline: Design finalized by Friday, November 18 Construction & painting may begin on or after Monday, November 21 Most construction & painting complete by start o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Production

A flexible facilitator at the intersection of the artistic vision and the financial resources of the institution, the Director of Production is the senior leader responsible for overseeing the production budgets, resources and schedules of The Public's projects and theatrical production season in close collaboration with the Director of Producing and Artistic Planning and the Managing Director. This includes communicating with Directors, Designers and supporting staff and crew to ensure they ha... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Graphic Design and Marketing Associate

George Street Playhouse (GSP), a professional, producing theatre company 40 minutes from Manhattan, seeks a Graphic Design and Marketing Associate to join our team for our 22/23 season at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. The Graphic Design and Marketing Associate is a member of the GSP Marketing Department and reports to the Director of Digital Strategy and Communications. This highly collaborative individual will have an understanding of social media and email marketing best practice... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Money4Talk Focus Groups

Want to be paid to talk? Sign up for Money4Talk focus groups! Sign up at this link: https://rebrand.ly/registration-10 More information about Money4Talk can be found here: https://money4talk.com/... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant - Employee Leave Cover

George Street Playhouse, a professional, producing theatre company 40 minutes from Manhattan, seeks an Administrative Assistant to cover responsibilities during an employee's leave of absence. The Administrative Assistant will work closely with the Interim Managing Director, Board of Trustees, and the full George Street Playhouse staff. Tentative dates of employment will be November 14, 2022 - May 14, 2023. Essential Job Duties: - Retrieve mail from company's P.O. Box each morning and... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: BroadwayWorld Seeks Los Angeles Based Videographers

If you're a Los Angeles-based theater lover with a knack for shooting high-quality videos, BroadwayWorld wants to hear from you. We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy Videographer / Editor to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in Chicago, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Proficiency with mobile live streaming and basic video and social content editing skills are an asset. Compensation will vary based on the specifics of each event but ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: BroadwayWorld Seeks Washington, DC Based Videographers

If you're a Washington, DC-based theater lover with a knack for shooting high-quality video, BroadwayWorld wants to hear from you. We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy Videographer / Editor to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in Washington, DC, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Proficiency with mobile live streaming and basic video and social content editing skills are an asset. Compensation will vary based on the specifics of each event b... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Theatre Scenic Painter and Carpenters and Electricians for 2nd Stage Gala needed!

Scenic Painter - $40/hour Abrams Art Center Friday October 14, 2022 Saturday October 15, 2022 Tasks: - Painting a gradient over 10 feet of distance - Faux gold leaf treatment on some 1/4 detail pieces Lighting Electrician- $40/ hour Sunday October 16, 2022 3p - 9p Tasks: - Hanging lights and pointing them at things Scenic Carpenters - $40/ hour (Need 3 carpenters) Sunday October 16, 2022 - LOAD IN 3p - 9p Tasks: - Unloading truck with pre-built scenery at Gal... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Electrician

The Wilma Theater seeks a Head Electrician. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma's organizational values were developed through conversations with Wilma staff, board, and HotHouse Company members. Our organizational values are curiosity, courage, care, rigor, joy, collaboration, and liberation. The Head Electrician will contribute mea... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: North Pole Express

SEEKING IMPROV ACTORS FOR THE NORTH POLE EXPRESS TopView NYC Sightseeing is looking for charismatic actors/singers/performers with excellent stage presence, improvisation and people skills to audition for the popular North Pole Express. This beloved NYC holiday tradition, runs on select dates from November 12th 2022 to January 2nd, 2023 This magical trip to the "North Pole" engages guests in fun Christmas activities including meeting with Santa and other costumed characters, seeing sparkling N... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: West Side Story International Tour Seeking Lighting Technicians

One of the most successful stage plays of all time, West Side Story, is finally back in the award-winning production, the only one in the world to feature Jerome Robbins' original choreography. With its Broadway premiere in 1957, West Side Story redefined an entire genre in terms of music and dance. The original film adaptation, which won ten Oscars, made the musical known to an audience of millions. To this day, West Side Story stands for itself as the undisputed number 1 of American music the... (more)